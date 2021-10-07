Demonstration and Field Day ahead for Coffey County Extension on Thursday
Coffey County Research and Extension is inviting area farmers to a special demonstration and field day event beginning shortly before lunch Thursday. Ag producers are encouraged to go to the Coffey County Extension Ag Demonstration Site at 16th Road and Oxen Lane for the event, which will feature a demonstration on air-seeding cover crops into a standing soybean crop through a Hagie airseeder and a discussion from K-State Agronomy specialist Deann Presley on cover crop research and an upcoming national project.kvoe.com
