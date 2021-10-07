CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia Community Foundation announces Tucker Lee Everyone Plays Fund

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emporia Community Foundation has announced the creation of a new fund designed to help families offset athletics-related costs. The Tucker Lee Everyone Plays Fund honors the memory of Lee, who passed away in June at age 24 after battling NUT carcinoma. Lee, a graduate of Emporia High and a student at Emporia State University, played on a lot of recreational and traveling teams as he grew up as well as football and wrestling in high school. He double-majored in accounting and health promotions while at ESU.

