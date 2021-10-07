CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

CLINTON RIVER CITY ESTATE SA...

Clinton Herald
 7 days ago

The weekend of the sale will have a some great mid century items you could find: vintage hats, stereo, Bose speakers, leather sofa and chairs, paintings, prints, Indian, sheep skin, vases, crystal, slate table & chairs, flat screen tv's, brass top table, desks, sewing, lamps, beds, Picasso painting, vintage Hawkeye, furs, lots of furniture, feather masks, pottery, tools, ladders, vintage bibles, coins, sterling silver items, records, record players, air purifier, long drop side table, shark vacuum, jewelry, kitchen table & chairs, marble top dresser, books, secretary desk, elk horn, western, clothing, printer, Bud lite, binoculars, rock book ends, barware, games, copper bin, Eden Pure heaters, perfumes, dish sets, steamers, trucks, pin ball machine, kerosene heater, cedar chest, luggage, dehumidifier, shop vac, fire extinguisher, kerosene lamp, baby grand piano, marbles, patio set, yard tools, bird bath, flower pots, Weber grill, bird houses and so much more. To view pictures follow us on Facebook. We will limit the number in the house. Masks are optional at this time. We hope to see you. Rain or Shine.

