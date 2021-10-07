CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions to Present Latest Technologies at the Smart Automotive Surfaces Conference

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a global leader in specialty materials for electronics, will present ‘Electronic Materials for Smart, Functional and 3D Automotive HMI Structures’ at the Smart Automotive Surfaces Conference on October 7th, in Novi, Michigan USA. The presentation will provide an overview of MacDermid Alpha’s latest technologies for smart,...

