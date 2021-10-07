MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions to Present Latest Technologies at the Smart Automotive Surfaces Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today announced a new family of Coil Drivers. The initial product, AOZ32033AQI, offers 30V, 11mOhm in a QFN3x3 package. AOZ32033AQI is an integrated half-bridge gate driver capable of driving high-side and low-side N-channel MOSFETs. It features SRC (Slew Rate Control) to adjust sink/source current and provide the ideal trade-off between efficiency and EMI optimization in the design of Wireless Charging Transmitter (TX) circuits. The device is ideally suited to the design of Wireless Charging TX circuits used in cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other consumers’ electronic equipment composed of full-bridge topology with a resonant tank circuit to get the best power conversion efficiency.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO