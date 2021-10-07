CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Natwest pleads guilty to money laundering offences

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoctJ_0cJqn6m200
Suspect activity by a client took place between 2012 and 2016 (PA)

NatWest has pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to comply with anti-money laundering legislation.

At a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the state-backed bank’s chief executive, Alison Rose, said NatWest had “failed to adequately monitor and therefore prevent money laundering by one of our customers between 2012 and 2016”.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) alleged the bank failed to monitor suspect activity by a client who deposited £365m over the five-year period, including £264m in cash.

The banking regulator previously said that “increasingly large cash deposits” were made into the sole customer’s account.

It marks the first time the FCA has launched a criminal prosecution under regulation 45(1) of the Money Laundering Regulations 2007, and the first time the rules have been used to prosecute a bank.

The suspect activity related to a jeweller based in Bradford, which was shut down following a police raid in 2016. NatWest now faces a fine of up to £240m.

Ms Rose said: “NatWest has a vital part to play in detecting and preventing financial crime and we take extremely seriously our responsibility to prevent money laundering by third parties.

“In the years since this case, we have invested significant resources and continue to enhance our efforts to effectively combat financial crime.

“We work tirelessly with colleagues, other banks, industry bodies, law enforcement, regulators and governments to help find collaborative solutions to this shared challenge.

“These partnerships are crucial to counter the significant and evolving threat of financial crime to society.”

The government said in July that it intended to sell part of its shareholding in NatWest. At the time of the announcement, UK Government Investments owned 54.7 per cent of the banking group.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rogue builder £29k money launderers sentenced

Two men who laundered £29,000 conned from a pensioner by rogue builders have been given suspended prison sentences. The 78-year-old victim from Cumbria paid for roof work that was not carried out, Carlisle Crown Court heard. The money was traced to Christopher Alan Steele, 42, and John Joseph Mason McMeekin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
American Banker

How to Combat Money Laundering

Even though money laundering is often perceived as a mundane white-collar crime, in reality it’s anything but. Some of the most heinous offenses, including murder, sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and terrorism occur because of its prevalence – and it’s getting worse, not better. According to the latest edition of BAE Systems’ ‘The global state of anti-money laundering, over half of all money laundering activity worldwide is slipping through the net, with 62% of respondents admitting that this criminal activity has become harder to spot over the past 12 months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NatWest acquires children’s pocket money app RoosterMoney

NatWest has acquired children’s pocket money app RoosterMoney.The bank plans to offer Rooster as part of its existing products and services in the coming months and said the acquisition is part of its strategy to help families and young people manage their cash more easily.The app currently has more than 130,000 UK users and existing customers can continue to use it as they normally would.Launched in 2016, Rooster, a London-based financial technology firm, helps parents and children to learn about earning, saving, giving and spending money.Features on the app include reward charts and chore reminders to help encourage a savings...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Crypto’s growth could pose risks to financial system, Bank deputy warns

Cryptocurrencies are growing so quickly that soon a large fall in the cost of Bitcoin could have a knock-on effect on the wider economy, a top Bank of England official has said.Jon Cunliffe, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability, said the crypto markets were on a path to becoming much bigger.Right now a drop across the board in the price of cryptocurrencies will largely cause only crypto investors to lose out. But this could change.“While a severe price correction would not cause financial stability problems now, all else equal, the current trajectory implies that this may not be the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natwest#Money Laundering#Anti Money Laundering#Offences#Fca#Bradford#Uk Government Investments
BBC

Star Entertainment: Shares fall on money laundering claim

Shares in Australian gambling giant Star Entertainment have slumped after allegations that it enabled illegal activity at its casinos for years. A joint report by three news outlets implicated the firm in suspected money laundering, organised crime and fraud. The company's main rival Crown Resorts was hit by similar claims...
GAMBLING
crowdfundinsider.com

NatWest Announces Acquisition of Fintech RoosterMoney to Help Consumers Effectively Manage Money

Reveals that it has completed the acquisition of Fintech firm RoosterMoney as part of its strategy to assist families and young people with effectively managing their money. Established back in 2016, Rooster, the London-headquartered Fintech company makes it simple for parents and children to learn about “earning, saving, giving and spending money.” The app reportedly has a 5-star rating from users and has been growing quickly, “adding new features such as reward charts, chore reminders, and customized interest rates that can be set by parents to encourage the saving habit.”
TECHNOLOGY
theedgemarkets.com

Understanding money laundering and asset recovery strategies

(Sept 30): Money laundering is a process of converting cash or property derived from illegal activities to give it a legitimate appearance. It is a process to clean "dirty" money in order to disguise its criminal origin. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is empowered to enforce recovery of stolen assets...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

284K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy