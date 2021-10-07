CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass admits too many students

By Katherine Kelly-Coviello
Daily Collegian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to say what we’re all thinking: the University of Massachusetts is way too big. I’m not talking about the physical campus; if the library is too far away from the business school is the subject of another debate. I’m talking about the problems we, as students, experience every day in dorm buildings, the student union, the recreation center and especially the dining halls. There are simply too many students attending UMass, and it affects us all.

Daily Collegian

Incident of anti-Blackness reported in a UMass residential hall

After weeks of turmoil regarding sexual assault allegations and multiple anti-Black hate crimes, the University of Massachusetts reported another case of anti-Blackness that occurred at Crampton Residential Hall in the Southwest Residential Area. The incident occurred on September 24, however, students in the residence hall were notified oN October 7...
AMHERST, MA
WWLP 22News

UMass Amherst students say university reacted late to racist email sent to black students

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass has hired outside help to help track down the source of a racist email that was sent to multiple black student organizations at the university. Some students say the administration reacted too late to find out who sent racist emails. The firm UMass hired, Stroz Friedberg Digital Forensics, specializes in cyber security, and will assist in the investigation into this attack on the campus community.
AMHERST, MA
studybreaks.com

College Students With Immigrant Parents Are Too Often Overlooked

When thinking about unique college experiences, international students and first-generation college students often come to mind. Theirs is indeed an uncommon experience and it is fulfilling to see each group gain the recognition and support they deserve. These include programs designed to provide them with helpful resources to navigate their college experience as well as scholarships specific to first-generation or international college students.
COLLEGES
MassLive.com

UMass Amherst reports 98% of students vaccinated

AMHERST — University of Massachusetts Amherst is reporting 98% of its students are vaccinated against coronavirus and 95% of faculty and staff as well. There have been only one COVID-19 related hospitalization since the fall semester began in August. The most recent week of data, Sept. 22-28, indicated 40 members...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

Letter: UMass Board of Trustees should fund more restorative campus resources

Over the past months, students have been congregating at the new Student Union, with room to accommodate RSOs, a media center and a black box theatre. Notably missing are gathering places for students of color, reliable access to nutritious food and space for an equitable justice process. Demands for much-needed campus resources go unanswered while already-existing ones are on the brink of shutting out those who rely on them.
COLLEGES
umlconnector.com

UMass Lowell dining hall food still misses the mark? Another students opinion

(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell) UMass Lowell dining has historically had its fair share of struggles. After threats to terminate its contract with Aramark erupted in the spring of 2020, the quality of UMass Lowell student dining faded to the background as the school and its students entered quarantines and lockdowns. However, with students now fully invited back to campus, Aramark is potentially in a make-or-break moment with UMass Lowell. And while improvements are abound, Aramark still misses the mark in many regards.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black UMass students host safe-space gathering after yet another racist incident on campus

AMHERST, Mass. — The University of Amherst Black Student Union hosted a safe-space discussion Thursday night for Black students to heal from some of the recent events. In just the past several weeks there have been racial slurs yelled at a group of Black students, the nationally-reported racist letter that went out to Black student organizations, and this week an application to a Black student organization with more racist language.
AMHERST, MA
massachusetts.edu

New mural welcomes Native students to UMass Boston campus

This year, we observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, October 11. UMass Boston is on the traditional land of Massachusett people. To welcome students to UMass Boston’s campus this year, and to emphasize that UMass Boston is still Indigenous space, Robert Peters, an artist and member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, created a mural in UMass Boston’s first residence hall.
VISUAL ART
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State professors will protest university's covid policies in a unique way this week

More than 50 Penn State professors — mostly from University Park — will protest several university-related covid policies this week by holding a “Teach-Out(side),” where classes will be moved to the safer outdoors and away from their usual locations. The protest, organized by the faculty-based group Coalition for a Just...
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Penn admin. says campus community can ‘coexist’ with COVID-19 as case count remains low

After four weeks of in-person classes and on-campus life, Penn's COVID-19 case count has remained low, and the University has seen no proof of classroom transmission. Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, 55 Penn community members tested positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 15,471 community members who received tests. The positivity rate was 0.36%, which is similar to the previous week's positivity rate of 0.38%. During the first two weeks of the semester, the positivity rate remained close to 1%.
PENN, PA
WCAX

Are Vermont schools too understaffed to test students for COVID?

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont school officials are casting doubt on a plan to increase COVID testing as a way to keep kids in the classroom. It’s in response to the state’s new “test-to-stay” program, which involves daily testing if unvaccinated students and staff are exposed to COVID-19. It has caused mixed feelings among teachers and superintendents.
VERMONT STATE
The 74

New KIPP Scholarship Will Help College Grads At Risk of Being ‘Underemployed’

The KIPP charter school network’s announcement of another scholarship program designed to launch their alumni into successful careers — and avoid the underemployment problems of years past — represents the latest mile marker along a steep learning curve. The nation’s largest group of K-12 charter schools said last week that the Ruth and Norman Rales […]
ADVOCACY
Daily Collegian

SGA discusses possible implementation of Resident Assistants in fraternities

The possibility of implementing Resident Assistants in fraternities, the Survivor’s Bill of Rights as University of Massachusetts policy and class caucuses were discussed at Wednesday nights’s Student Government Association meeting. Residence Hall Association Vice President Will Tompkins stated that the RHA is looking to expand authority into fraternities following anonymous...
COLLEGES
massachusetts.edu

UMass Amherst graduate student receives NIH grant to study brain systems

Natasha M. de la Rosa-Rivera, a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate in the neuroscience and behavior program and 2019 CRF Graduate Student Grant Writers Program member, was recently named as a recipient of a National Institutes of Health (NIH) dissertation award (R36) to complete and further her research. Receiving this award will...
EDUCATION

