Spider-Man 3-Movie Limited Edition Collection (4K + Blu-ray + Digital) $30

By Tommy
techbargains.com
 6 days ago

Amazon has the Spider-Man 3-Movie Limited Edition Collection (4K + Blu-ray + Digital) for a low $30.00 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $86, so you're saving 65% off the list price with this deal. The "Spider-Man" trilogy features the three critically- acclaimed "Spider-Man" films directed by Sam Raimi. Follow...

www.techbargains.com

Empire

Win a Limited Edition Blu-Ray of EARWIG AND THE WITCH

Elysian Film Group Distribution the Studio Ghibli feature film animation EARWIG AND THE WITCH, directed by Goro Miyazaki (FROM UP ON POPPY HILL, TALES FROM EARTHSEA), is now available to own in the UK and Ireland. The film is based on the children’s novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones (HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE) and marks Studio Ghibli’s first entirely 3DCG animated feature. Produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki with planning from Miyazaki’s father, the legendary Hayao Miyazaki (SPIRITED AWAY, MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO), EARWIG AND THE WITCH is the third solo feature from Goro Miyazaki which tells the story of acourageous young orphan forced to live with a selfish witch. Watch the trailer here. And if you miss out you can order a DVD, blu-ray, limited edition steel book or limited edition blu-ray here.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Legend: Limited Edition (Blu-ray Review)

Embassy International/20th Century Fox/Universal Pictures (Arrow Video) “The dreams of youth are the regrets of maturity.”. Ridley Scott has always been a filmmaker willing to tackle different genres and give them his own personal stamp, and Legend is no exception. Taking over the stages at Pinewood Studios (one of which burned down during the production) to create some of the most dense and realistic-looking fantastical forests in all of film, Ridley’s Legend was bound to be beautiful, thanks in no small part to his meticulously-orchestrated cinematography and production design. The story follows a sinister plot by the Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry) to cast enternal night upon the world—and seduce the Princess Lili (Mia Sara) in the process—a plot that a young woodsman named Jack (Tom Cruise) attempts to foil. A pure fairy tale from beginning to end, the film doesn’t lend itself to a traditional structure. It’s more of a series of events, one leading to the other without strong narrative propulsion. And depending on which cut of the film you’re watching, it also doesn’t follow the usual story conventions, such as the damsel in distress formula. Thankfully, the film is more interesting than that, drawing upon Judeo-Christian beliefs and images and mixing them with the dark fairy tales of our youths.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Karate Kid Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray Box Set Is On Sale Now

Netflix's wildly popular Cobra Kai series is returning for Season 4 on December 31st, but you can begin your training starting on December 7th. That's when the limited edition Karate Kid Collection will arrive on your doorstep in 4K Ultra HD / Digital. The Karate Kid Collection comes with The...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

The Evil Dead Groovy Collection arrives on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital 11/16

Who knew evil can be so groovy? The original two Evil Dead films, as well as the three-season “Ash vs Evil Dead” series is coming home in The Evil Dead Groovy Collection, arriving November 16 on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital from Lionsgate. The cult horror favorite Bruce Campbell (Army of Darkness, Bubba Ho-Tep, TV’s “The Last Kids on Earth”) returns in this collectible package, as well as Ellen Sandweiss (My Name Is Bruce, TV’s “Dangerous Women,” The Evil Dead) and Lucy Lawless (TV’s “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “My Life Is Murder,” Spider-Man). The ultimate collector’s edition, The Evil Dead Groovy Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital for the suggested retail price of $79.99.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Evil Dead Gets a Groovy 4K Blu-ray Box Set

Lionsgate Home Entertainment has unveiled The Evil Dead Groovy Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray box set, which includes (almost) all of the Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) that you can handle. Specifically, The Evil Dead, The Evil Dead II, and the entire Starz Ash vs Evil Dead television series (Blu-ray only). It also includes a ton of bonus features - including The Evil Dead DVD, which includes over three hours of content. There's even a book for collectors.
MOVIES
seat42f.com

THE MAD MAX ANTHOLOGY 4K And Blu-ray Release Details

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that The Mad Max Anthology, featuring 1979’s acclaimed post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max, 1981’s Mad Max The Road Warrior, 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and 2015’s Mad Max Fury Road will be released together on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD on November 2. Created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy, Miller directed or co-directed all four films. Mel Gibson starred as Max Rockatansky in the first three films and Tom Hardy took over the lead role in the fourth film. Additionally Mad Max The Road Warrior and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome will also be available individually in 4K, joining Mad Max and Mad Max Fury Road which are already available in 4K.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Street Fighter getting limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook release

Universal Home Entertainment and Mill Creek Entertainment have announced the limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook for the 1994 adaptation of the hit video game series Street Fighter which goes on sale on December 7th; check out the cover artwork and details below…. Based on the massively popular video game franchise, this...
VIDEO GAMES
readjunk.com

Night of the Animated Dead (Blu-Ray + Digital Code)

Starring: Josh Dahamel, Dule Hill, Katherine Isabelle, James Roday Rodriguez, Will Sasso. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of this Blu-ray set that I reviewed in this post. The opinions I share are my own. An innocent family trip to the cemetery for condolences kicks off...
MOVIES
IGN

Lots of 4K UHD and Blu-ray Movie and TV Deals Are Now Live

The bad news, as you've probably heard, is that there's a global supply chain problem that's only going to get worse as holiday shopping begins. In an effort to get ahead of this impending issue, retailers have already begun offering big discounts on popular gift items -- including 4K UHD and Blu-ray movies and TV shows. The idea is that, if everyone spreads out their gift-buying, the supply chain won't be as strained as it otherwise would be.
TV SHOWS
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 5th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 5th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Space Jam: A New Legacy, Halloween movies, Tex Avery Screwball: Vol 3, Elvira Haunted Hills, The Stand 2020, Night of the Animated Dead and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
TV SHOWS
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – The Dark (MVD Rewind Collection)

Director(s) – John “Bud” Cardos (Kingdom of the Spiders, Mutant) and Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Poltergeist) Starring – William Devane (Marathon Man, Red Alert), Cathy Lee Crosby (Wonder Woman, The Last Horror Film), and Richard Jaeckel (Starman, Airplane II: The Sequel) Release Date – 1979. Rating – 3/5.
MOVIES
techbargains.com

The James Bond Blu-ray Collection $59.99

Deal of the Day. Amazon is offering The James Bond Blu-ray Collection for a low $59.99 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $115, so you're saving 48% off the list price witht his deal. This one-of-a-kind boxed set includes gorgeous Bond women, nefarious villains and charismatic stars, featuring Sean Connery,...
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘The Toolbox Murders’ Coming to 4K Blu-ray in January

Blue Underground is batting a perfect 1.000 with their 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray releases thus far so their next one, The Toolbox Murders, should be no exception. This newly announced 4K UHD title will be available to own on January 18th, 2022. The 4K presentation features a new 4K 16-bit...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Resident Evil: Six Movie Collection (Australian Import) (4K UHD Review)

Paul W.S. Anderson, Alexander Witt, Russell Mulcahy. 2002-2016 (September 1, 2021) Sony Pictures/Universal Pictures (Random Space Media) [Editor’s Note: This is an Australian import 4K set, but both the UHD and Blu-ray Discs are REGION FREE.]. The Paul W.S. Anderson/Milla Jovovich Resident Evil series has seen many home video releases...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

T2 in 4K again (but remastered or not is TBD), plus Doctor Who: S17 on Blu-ray, Outsiders 4K pre-orders, Revenge of the Shogun Women 3D & more

We’ve got a quick release news update here at The Bits for you today. But first, more new disc reviews... I’ve just given a pair of titles from Sony’s new Columbia Classics: Volume 2 box set a look in 4K Ultra HD, including Carol Reed’s Oliver! (1968) and Otto Preminger’s Anatomy of a Murder (1959). That last review includes film comments by our dear friend Barrie Maxwell, the late great Digital Bits classic film columnist.
MOVIES
techbargains.com

Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Complete Collection (Blu-Ray) $99.99

Amazon has the Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Collection (Blu-Ray) for a low $99.99 Free Shipping. This is normally $175 so you save $75 off. This is a never before seen complete all-in-one blu-ray collection of this best selling anime series ever. The last survivors of a cruel, warrior race,...
COMICS

