Toploader at London Boisdale Of Canary Wharf

 7 days ago

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's O2 Academy Islington for this Toploader show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Islington is an Academy Music Group-owned venue in London's N1 Shopping Centre. Holding 800 fans, it still manages to be one of the capital's busiest music points, having been opened by Alkaline Trio back in 2002. Adjacent is the O2 Academy 2, which allows smaller bands to rock out 250 eager Londoners too.

Billy Ocean at London Royal Albert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Billy Ocean events here. Official face value from £52.25. Resale tickets from £35.31. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's Royal Albert Hall for this Billy Ocean show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!
Tom Daley at London Cadogan Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Tom Daley events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's Cadogan Hall for this Tom Daley show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: London Cadogan Hall, 5 Sloane Terrace, London, SW1X 9DQ.
Waitress at London New Wimbledon Theatre

Smash-hit musical Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. Waitress will be performing 1 event in London on Monday 11th October 2021 at the New Wimbledon Theatre.
Hot Chip Release Charity Single And Announce London Show In Aid Of EarthPercent

Hot Chip have announced a charity single and London show. Losing My Head (Superpitcher Dub) was recorded during the band's sessions for their latest album, 'A Bath Full Of Ecstasy', which came out back in 2019. It's a playful, intricately composed electronic number that clocks in just shy of 10 minutes.
Crowded House To Headline Hampton Court Palace Festival In June

A new headliner has been confirmed for next year's Hampton Court Palace Festival. Australian five-piece Crowded House (pictured) will top the bill on June 25, with tickets on general sale at 10am on October 15. The band released their new album 'Dreamers Are Waiting', the long-awaited follow-up to 2010's 'Intriguer',...
WWD

Dior Lady Art Handbag Show Lands in Moscow

Click here to read the full article. SHOW TIME: Dior is keeping up its steady pace of exhibitions with the opening in Moscow of another show dedicated to its Dior Lady Art project. After stints in Shanghai, Düsseldorf, Milan, Tokyo and Berlin, the “Lady Dior As Seen By” exhibition is set to run at the Ruarts Foundation for contemporary art in the Russian capital from Saturday until Nov. 30.More from WWDJurnee Smollett's Photo Diary from the Dior ShowFront Row at Dior RTW Spring 2022Dior RTW Spring 2022 It will feature interpretations of the Lady Dior handbag by Olympia Scarry, Recycle Group and...
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
talesbuzz.com

DWTS alumni would love to replace Tyra Banks as the show’s host

People are complaining more and more lately over Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks. If people want a former DWTS alumni to replace her, one just threw their name in the hat. Banks is an executive producer for Dancing With the Stars, so her job is probably secure, no...
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
Audacy

'Oz' actor Granville Adams dies at 58

After a battle with cancer, actor Granville Adams has passed away at the age of 58. Adams was primarily known for his six seasons of work on HBO’s gritty prison drama, “Oz,” where he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated. Adams revealed on an...
