Architects at Coventry HMV Empire

Whereiwander… my wandering today is into the woods and meadow within our property; and down to the ponds belonging to our neighbor. Once again this is a nostalgic time of year for me and perhaps all of you too, especially if you are a passionate entomologist (one who studies insects). Yes, some of our insects may and can winter over, but numerous species of insects will not survive the first frost and some will not survive our frigid winters. The structures that they build, using only their tiny body parts (mouth and legs) to assemble, are truly amazing and functional works of art. For example, I love watching a spider build her web and a bald-faced hornet build a hanging paper nest. It is the female of these two species that design and build the web and the paper nest.

UTICA, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO