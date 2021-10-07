CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architects at Coventry HMV Empire

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Architects are a post-hardcore band from Brighton, currently consisting of Sam Carter, Adam Christianson, Alex Dean, Dan Searle and Josh Middleton. Architects will be performing 1 event in Coventry on Thursday 7th October 2021 at the HMV Empire.

Architects are a post-hardcore band from Brighton, currently consisting of Sam Carter, Adam Christianson, Alex Dean, Dan Searle and Josh Middleton.
Columbia Star

The Empire Strikes Back

When I got home one day last week from running errands, I found my newly retired husband, Marty, sprawled on the porch couch looking confused, bewildered, and totally disheveled. His face was scrunched up into a frightening frown and his breathing was shallow. Even his hair looked befuddled…it was standing straight up!
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Lando Norris congratulates Coventry boy on charity ride

A boy who "virtually" cycled the length of the country to raise money for the medics who helped save his life has been thanked by his Formula One hero. Fin, 12, from Coventry, suffered "horrific" injuries after falling from his bike, said mum Nikki. He finished the 1,000-mile (1,609km) ride...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmv#Coventry
kingstonthisweek.com

Architects tip hat to Delta Mill

Jessica Munro • Local Journalism Initiative Reporter. Delta’s Old Stone Mill was revealed as one of nine outstanding buildings in Ontario for World Architecture Day this year. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) celebrated...
VISUAL ART
justpushstart.com

Khôra Rise of an Empire Review

Khôra Rise of an Empire is the brand new strategy game from IELLO, which reimplements the 2017 title Improvement of the POLIS. From Head Quarter Simulation Game Club, featuring artwork from David Chapoulet and Jocelyn ‘Joc’ Millet, the game sees 2 – 4 players developing cities in Ancient Greece. In just over an hour players will use dice and cards to tax, dabble in politics and revel in the glory of matching troops to explore. However, is Khôra one for the history books? Let’s find out!
VIDEO GAMES
1420 WBSM

Coventry Man Captures Fascinating Image of Saturn

Coventry, Rhode Island resident Steven Bronco managed to capture on camera something so impressive that some people are questioning its authenticity. Bronco promises, though, that your eyes do not deceive you and he did, in fact, get a perfect photograph of Saturn from the comfort of his home. Bronco has...
COVENTRY, RI
mylittlefalls.com

Where I Wander – Extraordinary Architects

Whereiwander… my wandering today is into the woods and meadow within our property; and down to the ponds belonging to our neighbor. Once again this is a nostalgic time of year for me and perhaps all of you too, especially if you are a passionate entomologist (one who studies insects). Yes, some of our insects may and can winter over, but numerous species of insects will not survive the first frost and some will not survive our frigid winters. The structures that they build, using only their tiny body parts (mouth and legs) to assemble, are truly amazing and functional works of art. For example, I love watching a spider build her web and a bald-faced hornet build a hanging paper nest. It is the female of these two species that design and build the web and the paper nest.
UTICA, NY
homestratosphere.com

Gredas House by Pepa Díaz Architect

Other participants: Francisco J. Guillermo y Jose Luis Pérez ( zereprojects) ‘… I want to live the landscape, the most essential is to inhabit this place’ said Miguel Ángel F.M. This need, longing, excitement… was what touched me the day I went along to the plot for the first time with the future inhabitants, and it was on this desire that the entire project development was rooted.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Little Maggie Residence / ROAM Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Nestling into its urban village setting in Melbourne’s inner suburbs, Little Maggie creatively extends an existing heritage weatherboard cottage. With the challenge of adapting the site for year-round use, ROAM Architects have designed a carefully proportioned light-filled garden room that connects to its sunny ‘pocket courtyard’ style garden.
MELBOURNE
