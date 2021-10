ST. PAUL – A St. Paul man pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in relation to a robbery spree of St. Paul businesses. According to court documents, on June 14, 2021, 27-year-old Warren Dean, entered a Speedway gas station, flashed a realistic-looking replica gun at the employees, and ordered them to give him money from the cash register. Dean ordered the employees to lay on the ground and fled the scene with approximately $300 in cash.

