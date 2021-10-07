Russell Watson at Norwich St Andrew's Hall

Whatever you do, do not refer to IDLES, the British, uh, band — led by Joe Talbot — as a punk rock band. Despite being punk rock, the band rejects the label. And don’t call them "post-punk" either because they don’t like that. In fact, we’re not sure they want to be called anything other than IDLES, the band that takes on everything from rape culture (“Sexual violence doesn’t start and end with rape/ It starts in our books and behind our school gates,” Talbot shouts on 2017’s "Mother") and toxic masculinity (“I’m a real boy, boy, and I cry/ I love myself and I want to try/ This is why you never see your father cry,” he wails on 2018’s "Samaritans") and, on last year’s release Ultra Mono.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO