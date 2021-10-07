Michael Bolton at Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Manchester's Bridgewater Hall for this Michael Bolton show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. The Bridgewater Hall is one of Manchester's busiest concert halls. Boasting a 2,400 seat capacity, it was built in the mid-90's and officially opened in 1996, having cost £42million. It's gone on to host countless events over the years, and is still working hard to ensure fans from across the world have the best experience when they hit Manchester for a show. The Bridgewater Hall sees around 250 events passing through its doors each year.www.stereoboard.com
Comments / 0