Michael Bolton at Manchester Bridgewater Hall

With the Dexter: New Blood premiere just over a month away at the time of this writing, we absolutely have a few different things to talk through. So where should we begin here? How about with a new poster featuring Michael C. Hall front and center! The image you see below is a new bit of promo art for the November 7 premiere, and we gotta say that by and large, it’s awesome. It gives us exactly what we want leading into the new season, which is something chilling, familiar, and yet also different from the first eight seasons of the Showtime hit.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO