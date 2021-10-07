CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Michael Bolton at Manchester Bridgewater Hall

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Manchester's Bridgewater Hall for this Michael Bolton show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. The Bridgewater Hall is one of Manchester's busiest concert halls. Boasting a 2,400 seat capacity, it was built in the mid-90's and officially opened in 1996, having cost £42million. It's gone on to host countless events over the years, and is still working hard to ensure fans from across the world have the best experience when they hit Manchester for a show. The Bridgewater Hall sees around 250 events passing through its doors each year.

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Michael Bolton at Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Michael Bolton events here. Official face value from £32.06. Resale tickets from £131.64. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Glasgow's SEC Armadillo for this Michael Bolton...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Michael Bolton at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Michael Bolton events here. Official face value from £31.95. Resale tickets from £147.88. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena for this Michael Bolton...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Michael Bolton at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Michael Bolton events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall for this Michael Bolton show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, South Sherwood Street, Nottingham,...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Michael Bolton at Hull Bonus Arena

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Michael Bolton events here. Official face value from £30.96. Resale tickets from £90.51. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Hull's Bonus Arena for this Michael Bolton show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address:...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bolton
stereoboard.com

Dan Snow at Manchester Lowry

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Dan Snow events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Manchester's Lowry for this Dan Snow show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Manchester Lowry, Pier 8, Manchester, M50 2AZ. Telephone: 08432086000. Venue...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Rick Astley and Blossoms at Manchester Albert Hall

Rick Astley and Blossoms, after a surprise covers performance during Blossoms' London show in September 2021, announced two special shows in which they will perform the songs of iconic British band, The Smiths. Rick Astley and Blossoms will be performing 1 event in Manchester on Friday 8th October 2021 at...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Ellie Goulding at Manchester O2 Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Ellie Goulding events here. Official face value from £29.55. Resale tickets from £64.74. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Manchester's O2 Apollo for this Ellie Goulding show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address:...
ENTERTAINMENT
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridgewater Hall#Manchester#Concert Halls
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones Producer Never Knew Why Charlie Watts Was a Member

Former producer and engineer Chris Kimsey said he always wondered why the late Charlie Watts was a member of the Rolling Stones. Kimsey first worked with the Stones as they recorded 1971's Sticky Fingers, and remained associated with them until 1981’s Tattoo You. His career also includes collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton and many others.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Deon Estus Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Fans of Wham! were deeply saddened to learn of the death of bassist Deon Eustis as announced on October 11, per the New York Post. Estus' death was announced via his official Twitter page. "It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning," the statement read. "Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
No Treble

In Memoriam: Deon Estus

Sad news to report today: Deon Estus, best known for his work with Wham!, has passed away. He was 65 years old. The news was shared on his official Twitter account. “It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning,” the post stated. “Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans.”
MUSIC
NME

Ringo Starr says The Beatles turned down reunion concert offer in 1973

Ringo Starr has opened up about a bizarre reunion offer made to The Beatles in 1973, which they turned down. In a New Yorker profile on Paul McCartney today (October 11), it was revealed that McCartney had flown to Los Angeles to visit John Lennon that year, after his breakup with Yoko Ono.
MUSIC
Daily News

Deon Estus, bassist for Wham! and George Michael, dead at 65

Deon Estus, whose musical collaborations with George Michael and Wham! spawned massive hits, died Monday at age 65. The bassist’s death was announced “with real sadness” in a heartfelt message on his Twitter page. “Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham!” the tweet reads. “Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans.” A cause of death was not released ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Press

Manchester Orchestra Boasts New Music At Sold-Out White Oak Music Hall

Manchester Orchestra has evolved quite a bit since 2009's Mean Everything To Nothing. After making a name for themselves as indie rockers with a bite, the group transitioned to a softer, more luscious sound on 2017's A Black Mile To The Surface, and they haven't looked back. On tour in...
HOUSTON, TX
stereoboard.com

Sir Michael Parkinson at Middlesbrough Town Hall

Sir Michael Parkinson is a renowned British television and radio broadcaster, as well as a journalist and author. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sir Michael Parkinson events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Middlesbrough's Town Hall for...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood: New Michael C. Hall poster + watch party!

With the Dexter: New Blood premiere just over a month away at the time of this writing, we absolutely have a few different things to talk through. So where should we begin here? How about with a new poster featuring Michael C. Hall front and center! The image you see below is a new bit of promo art for the November 7 premiere, and we gotta say that by and large, it’s awesome. It gives us exactly what we want leading into the new season, which is something chilling, familiar, and yet also different from the first eight seasons of the Showtime hit.
TV SERIES
stereoboard.com

Dan Snow in Leeds - Ticket Options

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Leeds's Town Hall for this Dan Snow show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Leeds Town Hall, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 3AD. The Town Hall is a 1,200 capacity concert hall based on The Headrow in Leeds. First built way back in 1858, it was originally used as a community centre, and has survived through two world wars to this day to become one of the city's most popular locations for live music (though the Black Rebel Motorcycle Club almost put an end to that after literally shaking the floor of the room back in 2003), film screenings (the Leeds International Film Festival uses it as a venue), and even an annual BEER festival!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy