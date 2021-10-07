PREP FOOTBALL: Running game dictates Wolverines' success

Wapello (3-2) at Highland (2-3) Last week: Wapello lost to Lisbon 28-14; Highland came up short against Alburnett 26-21 Outlook: The Indians have been a bit of a different offense the last two weeks as teams have looked to take away the passing attack. Quarterback Tade Parsons has nearly 1,000 yards passing this season, but has just over 100 yards combined over the last two games as Wapello has gone 1-1. Parsons has proven to be a dual-threat, though, as he's rushed for 138 yards over that span. The Arrows' top threat continues to be Jake Gustison, who has just under 300 rushing yards on a team-high 42 carries and 412 receiving yards on 26 catches, all team highs. Gustison has 10 total touchdowns. Highland's dynamic duo of quarterback Connor Grinstead and running back Logan Bonebrake will attempt to hand Wapello consecutive losses. Grinstead is 18 of 47 passing for 423 yards and three interceptions and has 478 rushing yards on 74 carries, with 13 total touchdowns. Bonebrake, who has scored 10 touchdowns, leads the team in carries (75), rushing yards (543), receptions (13) and receiving yards (324).

WAPELLO, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO