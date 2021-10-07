CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

PREP FOOTBALL: Running game dictates Wolverines' success

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Bentonville West's running game goes, so does the Wolverines so far this fall. Through the first half of the season, West (3-2, 1-1 7A-West Conference) has done well when it's been successful moving the ball on the ground. The Wolverines, however, have struggled when they have not been able to get their running attack going.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
Arkansas Online

UNDER THE RADAR: Clarendon’s Devin Brown

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Clarendon’s Devin Brown. Stats: In five games, he has 59 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles. Coach Mark Courtney:. Moved in from...
CLARENDON, AR
Standard-Examiner

Prep football: Week 8 game previews and predictions for Northern Utah

It’s nearing the time of year where region championship and playoff seeding implications are more clear. Depending on how things swing, as many as a couple teams could clinch shares of their respective region titles this week. As it stands right now, six northern Utah schools sit in the top...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Weaver
La Crosse Tribune

Why Jalen Berger was dismissed from the Badgers football team and how teammates reacted

Most University of Wisconsin football players found out about the dismissal of running back Jalen Berger the same way many fans did — via social media. Coach Paul Chryst told reporters at his news conference Monday that he didn’t tell the full team about his decision to cut the redshirt freshman, one of the few direct answers Chryst gave on the subject during his 13 minutes fielding questions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Wolverines#Preseason Games#Little Rock Central#Green Forest
Register-Guard

Five things we learned from Friday's prep football games

Make no mistake, Brock Thomas is the motor that makes Sheldon's offense run. Thomas, a junior quarterback, led the Irish to a 54-37 win over South Medford on Friday, racking up 363 yards of total offense and accounting for six touchdowns. The dynamic Thomas completed 14-of-19 passes for 243 yards and five TDs and also ran 20 times for 120 yards and a score.
EUGENE, OR
Muscatine Journal

Prep football: Week 6 area game capsules

Wapello (3-2) at Highland (2-3) Last week: Wapello lost to Lisbon 28-14; Highland came up short against Alburnett 26-21 Outlook: The Indians have been a bit of a different offense the last two weeks as teams have looked to take away the passing attack. Quarterback Tade Parsons has nearly 1,000 yards passing this season, but has just over 100 yards combined over the last two games as Wapello has gone 1-1. Parsons has proven to be a dual-threat, though, as he's rushed for 138 yards over that span. The Arrows' top threat continues to be Jake Gustison, who has just under 300 rushing yards on a team-high 42 carries and 412 receiving yards on 26 catches, all team highs. Gustison has 10 total touchdowns. Highland's dynamic duo of quarterback Connor Grinstead and running back Logan Bonebrake will attempt to hand Wapello consecutive losses. Grinstead is 18 of 47 passing for 423 yards and three interceptions and has 478 rushing yards on 74 carries, with 13 total touchdowns. Bonebrake, who has scored 10 touchdowns, leads the team in carries (75), rushing yards (543), receptions (13) and receiving yards (324).
WAPELLO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Goshen News

PREP FOOTBALL: Mishawaka runs all over NorthWood in key NLC matchup

MISHAWAKA – Against a stout Mishawaka team that runs a physical option offense, turnovers and penalties can put an opponent in a large hole quickly. The NorthWood Panthers committed too many of those mistakes to compete with a Cavemen group that returned senior quarterback Justin Fisher on Friday night at Steele Stadium. A competitive first quarter gave way to a second quarter that saw Mishawaka outscore NorthWood 22-0.
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy