Can has announced the next release in their live album series, Live in Brighton 1975, which will be out December 3 via Mute Records. It's a triple vinyl / double CD set, divided into seven sections. Can didn't really do setlists, instead playing improvisational sets that twisted and turned, incorporating elements of the songs from studio recordings. In the seventh and final section of Brighton '75, the band dip in and out of "Vitamin C" with Jaki Liebezeit's astonishing drumming leading the way. Listen to an excerpt of "Brighton 75 Sieben" below.

