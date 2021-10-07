CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut the Rope: BLAST: Fan favorite Om Nom is returning with a new puzzle game

By Md Sadequzzaman Sarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cut The Rope series is a physics-based puzzle video game developed by the Russian entertainment company ZeptoLab. A new title of this fan-favorite series is returning with a new Match-3 puzzle game named Cut The Rope: Blast, featuring Om Nom. Cut The Rope: Blast, is currently available for pre-registration in Google Play Store and in Apple App Store.

