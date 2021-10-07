Cut the Rope: BLAST: Fan favorite Om Nom is returning with a new puzzle game

Agate Games released Code Atma, an Action RPG that features mystical creatures called Atma that helps you in progressing the storyline. The game invites players, the seeker, to enter an enigmatic and dark world and fight with Atmas with the help of a mysterious app. These Atmas are inspired by Indonesian and Hindu folklore including Pocong (shrouded ghost), Kuntilanak (female ghost), Jailangkung (traditional doll often used to summon spirits), Genderuwo (giant spirit of Javanese mythology), and Gatotkaca (an important character from Mahabharata). Aside from fighting these mystical creatures, the seekers can also help solve mysteries, strengthen their Atmas, and prepare strategies with different combinations of Atmas making the potential of different comps limitless. This Code Atma character tier list will most likely help you in making your gameplay much easier once you get the characters for October 2021.
Comments / 0