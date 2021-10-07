Is Training Day Denzel Washington’s Best Movie?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
Cover picture for the articleOne of the greatest actors of our generation is Denzel Washington. Whether he’s playing an amateur sleuth (Devil in a Blue Dress), a human rights activist (Malcolm X), or a gangster (American Gangster), the veteran has proven his versatility within the world of movies and he’ll always be remembered for bringing his A-game in every role that he’s in. With Denzel Washington starring in the upcoming Joel Coen movie, The Tragedy of Macbeth, I figured it would be great to look back at one of the actor’s most quoted and memorable movies, Training Day. This brutal cop drama also stars Ethan Hawke (Boyhood, Before Midnight) and Scott Glenn (The Silence of the Lambs, Apocalypse Now), the film centers around Jake Hoyt, who’s a rookie traveling the LAPD’s toughest neighborhoods with a veteran police officer. Hoyt is hoping to join the inner-city narcotics unit; however, Alonzo Harris may have different plans on the rookie’s training day. How could you forget, “King Kong ain’t got s*** on me!”, it’s not just the quote itself but the tremendous performance by Washington. At this point, Alonzo Harris was a dead man who was simply scared over what’s going to happen to him. Denzel managed to pull off a multi-layered performance here: being scared, prideful, and tough. Let’s get this out of the way, Training Day is NOT Denzel Washington’s best movie. With movies like Glory – in which he won his first Academy Award here – Malcolm X, and Philadelphia in his catalog, it’s kind of hard to pin down this film as his best.

