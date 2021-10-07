CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Supervisors approve Bridge Repair Project

By Tom Robinson
(Greenfield) The Adair County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved the bridge repair project on the north 35 Summitt Bridge.

Adair County Engineer Nick Kaufman says the timber piling is rotting and closed the bridge upon the inspector’s recommendation. On Monday, an area farmer informed Kaufman the bridge is needed to access his crop.

Kaufman says it will take about $25,000.00 worth of materials to repair the bridge plus the deck plank.

