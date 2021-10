Sports equipment and tech company Slinger has agreed to acquire video capture and analysis firm PlaySight Interactive as it builds a multilevel subscription offering, with tennis players top of mind. Slinger’s (OTCQB: SLBG) first product was the Slinger Bag, a portable ball launcher introduced last year. But the company’s acquisition targets have highlighted its broader ambitions. Last month, Slinger announced an agreement to buy sports AI provider GameFace.AI for $24 million in stock. The PlaySight deal will cost an estimated $82 million in stock and additional considerations (with Slinger likely issuing roughly 28 million shares to existing PlaySight stakeholders), no small...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO