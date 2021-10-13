CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc (OSMT) Prices 14M Share Offering at $2.50/sh

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company and warrants to purchase up to 14,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $2.50 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.10 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire three and one-half years from the date of issuance. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to additional 2,100,000 ordinary shares and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 2,100,000 ordinary shares, at the public offering price per share and per warrant, respectively, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

