CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Pierce In Control Early at Winthrop

By Hayden Henry #32725
pdga.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaige Pierce, in her own words, was in control on Wednesday to open to the Throw Pink Women’s Disc Golf Championship. That could be a scary thing for the rest of the field at the Winthrop Arena. “Not only no OBs and no hazards either – there wasn’t a time...

www.pdga.com

Comments / 0

Related
pdga.com

Pierce Stays Up Top; Carey Jumps to Second

Five strokes really don’t matter. That’s where Paige Pierce stands at the midway point of the inaugural Throw Pink Women’s Disc Golf Championship at the Winthrop Arena in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Pierce had a five-stroke lead after the first 18. On Thursday, it shrank to two strokes, grew to...
ROCK HILL, SC
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
mytjnow.com

Winthrop University to host 2021 United States Disc Golf Championship

Winthrop University will host the 23rd annual United States Disc Golf Championship as well as the first installment of the all-female Throw Pink Women’s Disc Golf Championship in early October, bringing together some of the country’s finest disc golf athletes. Both tournaments are set to take place Oct. 6-9 on...
COLLEGES
uncabulldogs.com

Men’s soccer travels to Winthrop for Saturday showdown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – After a week off, the UNC Asheville men's soccer team returns to the field on Saturday, traveling to Winthrop for a 5:00 p.m. kick off from Rock Hill. The Bulldogs have dropped five straight, but have turned the page to conference play, having only one Big South match to this point (L, at Longwood). This past spring, Asheville fared well against league foes, going 3-4-1 but earning a No. 4 seed and a Big South Tournament Semifinal appearance for the first time since 2008.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Dothan Eagle

Pierce is tuning up at Highland Oaks tourney this week

Brandon Pierce arched his back, turned his neck back-and-forth a few times and stretched his arms over his shoulders to try and loosen up after his round Wednesday at Highland Oaks as part of the Emerald Coast Golf Tour. The tightness in his upper back after a disappointing first round...
DOTHAN, AL
waynedailynews.com

Winside Football Takes Control Early, Gabe Escalante Finishes With Five Touchdowns

WINSIDE – With three weeks left on the regular season schedule, the Winside football team welcomed in a fellow Class D2 northeast Nebraska eight-man football opponent. From the Winside football field, the Thursday night showdown highlighted the ground game with wet field conditions. Winside built a 30-point halftime lead and...
WINSIDE, NE
pdga.com

Winthrop Set to Test the Best Once Again

It takes every shot — hyzers, straight shots, turnovers, you name it — to navigate the Winthrop Arena. But it doesn't just demand a complete repertoire, it demands precision. "Winthrop, more than any other course, challenges you to stay in bounds, to throw accurate shots," 2020 USDGC Champion Chris Dickerson...
SPORTS
newportvermontdailyexpress.com

Raiders Gain Control Early, Beat Falcons 3-0

NEWPORT–Under dark and foreboding skies the North Country Falcons welcomed in the U-32 Raiders for a little high school field hockey on Monday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Falcons the outcome would match the gloomy conditions, as the Raiders came away with a 3-0 win to even out the Falcons’ record at 4-4.
NEWPORT, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Aiming Point#The Disc Golf Network
pdga.com

Clean Starts Propel Early Leaders at Winthrop

A little out of position, the 2018 PDGA World Champion made the decision to err on the side of caution on the approach and was left with a 65-foot look at birdie. Gregg Barsby lines up a shot during the first round of the USDGC. Photo: Kevin Huver / PDGA.
GOLF
pdga.com

Gannon Emerges on Top After Wild Day at Winthrop

The weather and the leaderboard turned on a dime on Friday at the Winthrop Arena. It was a wild day that sets up what promises to be an even wilder finish to the Throw Pink Women’s Disc Golf Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina. In the end, Missy Gannon emerged...
ROCK HILL, SC
Sun-Journal

Hall-Dale rallies past Monmouth/Winthrop with second half surge

MONMOUTH — For the first time this season, the Hall-Dale girls soccer team was playing from behind. Trailing 2-1 in the second half, the Bulldogs responded and pulled out a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Monmouth/Winthrop thanks to a pair of late goals from Marie Benoit. “It was just really, really...
MONMOUTH, ME
phillylacrosse.com

.@LongstrethLAX girls’ recruit: Emmaus 2023 ATT/MF Hollinger commits to Winthrop

Emmaus 2023 attack/midfield Emily Hollinger has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Winthrop University. High school: Emmaus High School (Macungie , PA) Lacrosse honors: High School Starting Varsity Attack as Freshman (named despite season being cancelled), High School Starting Varsity Attack as Sophomore (63 Goals, 19 Assists, 21 Ground Balls), 66% Shot Percentage, EPC All Star Honorable Mention as Sophomore, 2021 Team Award for Breakout Player of the Year Member of PA 2023 Maverick National Lacrosse Championship Team – 2019 Selected for Ultimate Elite team – 2018 Member of 5V5 Championship Team- for Gary Gait 5v5 in January 2018 in PA Selected for Brine National Lacrosse Classic Team Pennsylvania – 2017 Member of Championship Lacrosse Team in 2016, 2017 and 2019 USCLUBLAX named Dynasty Elite Tango a National Team of the week – Nov. 2020- due to 6-0 record at Primetime and The Recruiting Challenge.
EMMAUS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
mytjnow.com

Winthrop Volleyball starts 4-0 in conference play

The Winthrop volleyball team earned two more wins over the weekend, maintaining a perfect record against Big South Conference opponents so far this season. The Eagles faced Presbyterian College on Friday in a match that would end up going the full five sets. While Winthrop obtained an early lead in...
SPORTS
pdga.com

Dickerson, Wysocki Rise; Hendel Joins Lead Card

There are no easy shots coming down the stretch in Rock Hill, both on the course at Winthrop and as the United States Disc Golf Championship hits the midway point of competition. Both of those instances are when the already-high pressure amps up even more. “There are no easy shots...
ROCK HILL, SC
odaconline.com

Pierce Robinson, Washington and Lee, Jr.

Robinson, a junior from Kings Mountain, N.C., spearheaded the Generals effort in a strong field at the Wabash Invitational hosted by Wabash College. Robinson fired an even-par 216 to finish in a tie for 11th following three rounds on the par 72 layouts at the Broadmoor Country Club in Indianapolis, Ind. He opened with an even-par 72 and then posted a 2-over 74 with the first two rounds played at 6,670 yards. In the third round set to 6,722 yards, Robinson carded a 2-under 70 to tie with Evan DiSanto from Wittenberg University eight shots back of medalists William Knauth from Carnegie Mellon University and Marc Mitchell from Denison University. This was Robinson's first action of the fall as the two-time All-ODAC selection helped Washington and Lee to fifth in the tournament table among 14 competing programs. Nationally eighth-ranked W&L finished behind four teams ranked in the top-10 of NCAA Division III at 18-over 882 (291-296-295).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pdga.com

McBeth, Gannon Triumph at Winthrop

(Check back to PDGA.com for more coverage of the United States Disc Golf Championship and Throw Pink Women's Disc Golf Championship) Championship Saturday at the Winthrop Arena was set up to be a down-to-the-wire finish. It delivered. Paul McBeth took down a playoff over Kyle Klein to take his third...
GOLF
pdga.com

McBeth Leads Dickerson by One as Championship Saturday Arrives

Paul McBeth likes his position. As the rain fell on Friday at the Winthrop Arena, the five-time PDGA World Champion rose to the top. With the putter working and drives that avoided the daunting OBs in Rock Hill as the weather turned sideways, McBeth is eyeing his third United States Disc Golf Championship.
GOLF
Sun-Journal

Winthrop senior Maddie Perkins sets school scoring record

WINTHROP — Winthrop senior Maddie Perkins received a pass about 10 yards in front of the cage just over a minute into the second quarter. Just as she has done many times before, Perkins calmly gathered the ball and looked to the cage for an opening. She then moved around several Boothbay defenders, including the goalie, before calmly stroking the ball into the back of the cage.
WINTHROP, ME
uncabulldogs.com

Bulldog Volleyball returns home to host Gardner-Webb and Winthrop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – After one of its longest road trips of the season, the UNC Asheville volleyball team will return home to the Justice Center this weekend when it hosts Gardner-Webb on Friday and Winthrop on Saturday. The start times for these two matches are set for 6 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, on ESPN+.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Inside Nova

Gar-Field takes control early to win fourth straight

When Gar-Field won the Cardinal District title last season, it did so by getting big plays on offense and by using its stellar defense to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. Often, the Red Wolves took advantage of opponents’ mistakes as well. Alas, all three of those ingredients came into play once...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy