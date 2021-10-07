Pierce In Control Early at Winthrop

Robinson, a junior from Kings Mountain, N.C., spearheaded the Generals effort in a strong field at the Wabash Invitational hosted by Wabash College. Robinson fired an even-par 216 to finish in a tie for 11th following three rounds on the par 72 layouts at the Broadmoor Country Club in Indianapolis, Ind. He opened with an even-par 72 and then posted a 2-over 74 with the first two rounds played at 6,670 yards. In the third round set to 6,722 yards, Robinson carded a 2-under 70 to tie with Evan DiSanto from Wittenberg University eight shots back of medalists William Knauth from Carnegie Mellon University and Marc Mitchell from Denison University. This was Robinson's first action of the fall as the two-time All-ODAC selection helped Washington and Lee to fifth in the tournament table among 14 competing programs. Nationally eighth-ranked W&L finished behind four teams ranked in the top-10 of NCAA Division III at 18-over 882 (291-296-295).

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO