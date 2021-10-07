CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) Acquires Remaining Shares of Genkyotex

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) today announced that the company now controls 100% of the share capital of Genkyotex SA ("Genkyotex"), after the completion of a centralized squeeze out offer to all minority shareholders.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Brookline Capital Markets Starts Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) at Buy

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja initiates coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS For: Oct 08 Filed by: Adda Nathalie

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aura Biosciences (AURA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging our novel targeted oncology platform to develop a potential new standard of care across multiple cancer indications, with an initial focus on ocular and urologic oncology. Our proprietary platform enables the targeting of a broad range of solid tumors using Virus-Like Particles, or VLPs, that can be conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create Virus-Like Drug Conjugates, or VDCs. Our VDCs are largely agnostic to tumor type and can recognize a surface marker, known as heparan sulfate proteoglycans, or HSPGs, that are specifically modified and broadly expressed on many tumors. AU-011, our first VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved. We have completed a Phase 1b/2 trial using intravitreal administration that has demonstrated a statistically significant growth rate reduction in patients with prior active growth and high levels of tumor control with visual acuity preservation in a majority of patients, as assessed using clinical endpoints in alignment with feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA. These data supported advancement into a Phase 2 dose escalation trial, where we are currently evaluating suprachoroidal, or SC, administration of AU-011. We plan to present six to twelve month safety and efficacy data from this trial in 2022, and, if favorable, initiate a pivotal trial in the second half of 2022. We are also developing AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications and plan to file an IND in the United States in second half of 2022 for choroidal metastases. Leveraging our VDCs’ broad tumor targeting capabilities, we also plan to initiate a Phase 1a trial in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, or NMIBC, our first non-ophthalmic solid tumor indication, in the second half of 2022."
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calt#Cancer#Streetinsider Premium#Genkyotex Sa#Setanaxib#Nox#Pbc#Euronext
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Pacira Pharma (PCRX) Acquires Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) For $8.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. acira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, and Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLXN) today announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which Pacira will acquire Flexion for $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $8.00 per share in cash. The CVR is payable (subject to certain terms and conditions) in the event certain sales and/or regulatory milestones are achieved, as set forth in more detail below. The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of each of Pacira and Flexion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Flexion Therapeutics shares soar 39% premarket on news to be acquired by Pacira Biosciences

Tampa, Fla.-based Pacira BioSciences Inc. said Monday it is acquiring Flexion Therapeutics Inc. , based in Burlington, Mass., for $8 a share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $8.50 a share in cash, in a deal aimed at expanding its position in non-opioid pain management. The CVR is payable based on the company meeting certain sales and regulatory milestones. Flexion's lead product, ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for osteoarthritis knee pain using extended-release microsphere technology, the companies said in a joint statement. It also offering...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Calliditas Takes 100% Control Of Genkyotex

Swedish drugmaker Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ:CALT) has now taken complete control of Genkyotex after completing a centralized squeeze-out offer to all minority shareholders. Deal terms were not disclosed. Calliditas first acquired 62.7% in Genkyotex in 2020 for around $24 million. Genkyotex's lead product candidate, setanaxib, is a first-in-class NOX inhibitor...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
StreetInsider.com

Merck (MRK) to Acquire Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) for $180 Per Share in $11.5 Billion Deal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Acceleron for $180 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $11.5 billion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration announces mutual termination of HGS acquisition, revises guidance to reflect move

U.S. specialty hydroponic and organic garden center operator GrowGeneration Corp. said Wednesday it has terminated its acquisition agreement with HGS Hydro in a mutual decision, but that the two companies will continue to develop a working relationship. "This was a difficult decision regarding the HGS Hydro acquisition, but following appropriate due diligence and capital allocation analysis, we decided to mutually terminate the acquisition," CEO Darren Lampert said in a statement. The company updated its third-quarter guidance to reflect the move and said it now expects revenue to range from $114 million to $116 million, below the FactSet consensus of...
HOME & GARDEN
StreetInsider.com

Holocene Advisors Believes Merck’s (MRK) Proposed Offer of $180 Per Share for Acceleron (XLRN) Significantly Undervalues Company

Holocene Advisors, LP (“Holocene”), a fundamental investment management firm and significant shareholder of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN) (“Acceleron” or ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 13 October 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 135,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1004.9409p per share. Therefore, the total number of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Commercial Metals stock gains after dividend raised 17%, new $350 million stock buyback plan announced

Shares of Commercial Metals Co. tacked on 0.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the steel and metal products maker said it raised its dividend by 17% and announced a new $350 million stock repurchase program. The company said its new quarterly dividend of 14 cents a share, up from 12 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 10 to shareholders of record on Oct. 27. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $32.21, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.74%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.39%, according to FactSet. The new stock buyback program replaces the existing plan which had $27 million remaining as of Aug. 31. The new program represents about 9% of CMC's market capitalization of $3.88 billion as of Tuesday's close. The stock has run up 56.8% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.8%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRI For: Oct 11 Filed by: Wong Nelson MunPun

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Performance Share...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dawson James Downgrades ProPhase Labs, Inc (PRPH) to Neutral

Dawson James analyst Jason H. Kolbert downgraded ProPhase Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) from Buy to Neutral.The analyst commented, "ProPhase pre-announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oil-Dri Corp. (ODC) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.08

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oil-Dri Corp. (NYSE: ODC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.08, versus $0.83 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $78.1 million, versus $64.84 million reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

NORDEN PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS IN CONNECTION WITH ADMISSION TO TRADING AND OFFICIAL LISTING OF ITS USD 100,000,000 BONDS

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 73 - 14 OCTOBER 2021. Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has today published a listing prospectus prepared in connection with the admission to trading and official listing on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Exela Technologies, Inc. For: Oct 11 Filed by: CHADHA PAR

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Starts Toast Inc. (TOST) at Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev initiates coverage on Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) with a Neutral rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy