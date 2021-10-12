Kidpik Corp (PIK) Files For Up to $18M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vaxxinity (NASDAQ: VAXX) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a purpose-driven biotechnology company committed to democratizing healthcare across the globe. Our vision is to disrupt the existing treatment paradigm for chronic diseases, increasingly dominated by drugs, particularly monoclonal antibodies (“mAbs”), which suffer from prohibitive costs and cumbersome administration. We believe our synthetic peptide vaccine platform (“Vaxxine Platform”) has the potential to enable a new class of therapeutics that will improve the quality and convenience of care, reduce costs and increase access to treatments for a wide range of indications. Our Vaxxine Platform is designed to harness the immune system to convert the body into its own “drug factory,” stimulating the production of antibodies with a therapeutic or protective effect. While traditional vaccines have been able to leverage this approach against infectious diseases, they have historically been unable to resolve key challenges in the fight against chronic diseases. We believe our Vaxxine Platform has the potential to overcome these challenges, and has the potential to bring the efficiency of vaccines to a whole new class of medical conditions. Specifically, our technology uses synthetic peptides to mimic and optimally combine biological epitopes in order to selectively activate the immune system, producing antibodies against only the desired targets, including self-antigens, making possible the safe and effective treatment of chronic diseases by vaccines. The modular and synthetic nature of our Vaxxine Platform generally provides significant speed and efficiency in candidate development and has generated multiple product candidates that we are designing to have safety and efficacy equal to or greater than the standard-of-care treatments for many chronic diseases, with more convenient administration and meaningfully lower costs. Our current pipeline consists of five chronic disease product candidates from early to late-stage development across multiple therapeutic areas including Alzheimer’s Disease (“AD”), Parkinson’s Disease (“PD”), migraine and hypercholesterolemia. Additionally, we believe our Vaxxine Platform may be used to disrupt the treatment paradigm for a wide range of other chronic diseases, including any that are or could potentially be successfully treated by mAbs. We also will opportunistically pursue infectious disease treatments. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world in March 2020, we quickly reallocated our resources to develop vaccine candidates for the condition. We have assembled an industry-leading team with extensive experience developing and commercializing successful drugs that is committed to realizing our mission of democratizing healthcare."

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO