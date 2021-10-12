CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kidpik Corp (PIK) Files For Up to $18M IPO

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) files for up to $17,871,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We began operations in 2016 as a subscription-based e-commerce company. We make shopping easy, convenient, and accessible for parents by delivering, in a box, fashionable and personalized outfits for kids. kidpik provides kids clothing subscription boxes for boys and girls of varying sizes from toddler to youth that include mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member’s style preferences. We focus on providing entire outfits from head-to-toe (including shoes) by designing each seasonal collection in-house from concept to box.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) has filed a registration statement for a NYSE IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aura Biosciences (AURA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging our novel targeted oncology platform to develop a potential new standard of care across multiple cancer indications, with an initial focus on ocular and urologic oncology. Our proprietary platform enables the targeting of a broad range of solid tumors using Virus-Like Particles, or VLPs, that can be conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create Virus-Like Drug Conjugates, or VDCs. Our VDCs are largely agnostic to tumor type and can recognize a surface marker, known as heparan sulfate proteoglycans, or HSPGs, that are specifically modified and broadly expressed on many tumors. AU-011, our first VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved. We have completed a Phase 1b/2 trial using intravitreal administration that has demonstrated a statistically significant growth rate reduction in patients with prior active growth and high levels of tumor control with visual acuity preservation in a majority of patients, as assessed using clinical endpoints in alignment with feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA. These data supported advancement into a Phase 2 dose escalation trial, where we are currently evaluating suprachoroidal, or SC, administration of AU-011. We plan to present six to twelve month safety and efficacy data from this trial in 2022, and, if favorable, initiate a pivotal trial in the second half of 2022. We are also developing AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications and plan to file an IND in the United States in second half of 2022 for choroidal metastases. Leveraging our VDCs’ broad tumor targeting capabilities, we also plan to initiate a Phase 1a trial in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, or NMIBC, our first non-ophthalmic solid tumor indication, in the second half of 2022."
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Kidpik Corp#Streetinsider Premium#Pik#Ef Hutton
StreetInsider.com

UserTesting, Inc (USER) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UserTesting, Inc (NYSE: USER) files registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We have pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to see and hear...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cian PLC (CIAN) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) files a registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading online real estate classifieds platform in the large,...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We aim to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV) therapeutics as a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Udemy, Inc (UDMY) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) files registration statement for an IPO. The company describes itself as: "Udemy operates a two-sided marketplace where our instructors develop content to meet learner demand....
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

The Vita Coco Company (COCO) Files For 11.5M Share IPO at $18-$21/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO) files for 11,500,000 share IPO at $18-$21 per share. The company will be offering 2,500,000 shares, while selling stockholders will offer additional 9,000,000 shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) Backed Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) backed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We design, develop, and manufacture category-defining electric vehicles (“EVs”) and accessories. We sell them directly to customers in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Vaxxinity (VAXX) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vaxxinity (NASDAQ: VAXX) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a purpose-driven biotechnology company committed to democratizing healthcare across the globe. Our vision is to disrupt the existing treatment paradigm for chronic diseases, increasingly dominated by drugs, particularly monoclonal antibodies (“mAbs”), which suffer from prohibitive costs and cumbersome administration. We believe our synthetic peptide vaccine platform (“Vaxxine Platform”) has the potential to enable a new class of therapeutics that will improve the quality and convenience of care, reduce costs and increase access to treatments for a wide range of indications. Our Vaxxine Platform is designed to harness the immune system to convert the body into its own “drug factory,” stimulating the production of antibodies with a therapeutic or protective effect. While traditional vaccines have been able to leverage this approach against infectious diseases, they have historically been unable to resolve key challenges in the fight against chronic diseases. We believe our Vaxxine Platform has the potential to overcome these challenges, and has the potential to bring the efficiency of vaccines to a whole new class of medical conditions. Specifically, our technology uses synthetic peptides to mimic and optimally combine biological epitopes in order to selectively activate the immune system, producing antibodies against only the desired targets, including self-antigens, making possible the safe and effective treatment of chronic diseases by vaccines. The modular and synthetic nature of our Vaxxine Platform generally provides significant speed and efficiency in candidate development and has generated multiple product candidates that we are designing to have safety and efficacy equal to or greater than the standard-of-care treatments for many chronic diseases, with more convenient administration and meaningfully lower costs. Our current pipeline consists of five chronic disease product candidates from early to late-stage development across multiple therapeutic areas including Alzheimer’s Disease (“AD”), Parkinson’s Disease (“PD”), migraine and hypercholesterolemia. Additionally, we believe our Vaxxine Platform may be used to disrupt the treatment paradigm for a wide range of other chronic diseases, including any that are or could potentially be successfully treated by mAbs. We also will opportunistically pursue infectious disease treatments. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world in March 2020, we quickly reallocated our resources to develop vaccine candidates for the condition. We have assembled an industry-leading team with extensive experience developing and commercializing successful drugs that is committed to realizing our mission of democratizing healthcare."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) Files For Up to $30M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ: NVCT) files for up to $30,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. We rely on our core competencies of target selection, drug profiling, and clinical and regulatory execution to build a pipeline of anticancer targeted-therapy drugs. Improved genetic sequencing and understanding of cancers’ RNA, DNA and protein abnormalities has led to the discovery and characterization of novel oncogenic genetic mutations and alterations that were previously unknown, unaddressed, unsuccessfully targeted or overlooked. We believe that these advancements represent a fundamental change in the development of targeted therapies and will increasingly lead to tumor agnostic approaches whereby cancers will be characterized for treatment based on genetic signatures, such as a certain mutation, rather than in a tissue-specific manner. We are currently developing two preclinical drug candidates with the lead candidate expected to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2021."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (JMAC) Opens at $10.10

Today's IPO for SPAC Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JMACU) (NASDAQ: JMAC) opened for trading at $10.10 after pricing 9,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sonendo, Inc (SONX) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sonendo, Inc (NYSE: SONX) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself: "We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. We have developed the GentleWave System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Our initial focus is on leveraging the GentleWave System, the first and only FDA-cleared system for root canal therapy, or RCT, that employs a sterilized, single-use procedure instrument, to transform RCT by addressing the limitations of conventional methods. The system utilizes our proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of our GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of RCT include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition to the clinical benefits, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. We began scaling commercialization of our current technology in 2017 and are focused on establishing the GentleWave Procedure as the standard of care for RCT. As of June 30, 2021, we had an installed base of over 700 GentleWave Systems and have treated more than 600,000 patients."
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Hawks Acquisition Corp (HWKZU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE: HWKZU), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Arhaus, Inc (ARHS) Files for up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arhaus, Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings....
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NerdWallet, Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "AtNerdWallet, we empower consumers—both individual consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs)—to make smarter financial decisions with...
MARKETS
fortworthbusiness.com

Southlake-based Solo Stove company files for IPO

Solo Brands Inc., Southlake-based owner of the popular Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, announced Oct. 4 that it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE: HRT) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy