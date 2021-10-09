CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) Files For Up to $30M IPO

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ: NVCT) files for up to $30,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. We rely on our core competencies of target selection, drug profiling, and clinical and regulatory execution to build a pipeline of anticancer targeted-therapy drugs. Improved genetic sequencing and understanding of cancers’ RNA, DNA and protein abnormalities has led to the discovery and characterization of novel oncogenic genetic mutations and alterations that were previously unknown, unaddressed, unsuccessfully targeted or overlooked. We believe that these advancements represent a fundamental change in the development of targeted therapies and will increasingly lead to tumor agnostic approaches whereby cancers will be characterized for treatment based on genetic signatures, such as a certain mutation, rather than in a tissue-specific manner. We are currently developing two preclinical drug candidates with the lead candidate expected to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2021."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Brookline Capital Markets Starts Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) at Buy

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja initiates coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Law.com

Florida Pharma Company Registers For $47 Million IPO

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focusing on brain inflammation, registered with the SEC on Oct. 12 for a $47 million IPO. The Jupiter, Florida-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Anthony L.G. PLLC partner Laura Anthony. The underwriters, led by Dawson James Securities Inc., are represented by Schiff Hardin partners Ralph De Martino and Cavas Pavri.
JUPITER, FL
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS For: Oct 08 Filed by: Adda Nathalie

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Drugs#Profiling#Genetic Mutations#Stocks#Nuvectis Pharma#Nvct#Streetinsider Premium#Thinkequity
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Exela Technologies, Inc. For: Oct 11 Filed by: CHADHA PAR

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We aim to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV) therapeutics as a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) IPO Opens Fractionally Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: CGTX) opened for trading at $12.15 after pricing 3,768,116 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UserTesting, Inc (USER) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UserTesting, Inc (NYSE: USER) files registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We have pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to see and hear...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Cingulate Therapeutics (CING) IPO Downsized Before Listing Date

In Sept. 2021, Cingulate Therapeutics filed for its IPO. Now, the Cingulate IPO has been downsized just before the listing. The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CING”. What’s CING’s forecast, and should you buy the stock?. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Vaxxinity (VAXX) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vaxxinity (NASDAQ: VAXX) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a purpose-driven biotechnology company committed to democratizing healthcare across the globe. Our vision is to disrupt the existing treatment paradigm for chronic diseases, increasingly dominated by drugs, particularly monoclonal antibodies (“mAbs”), which suffer from prohibitive costs and cumbersome administration. We believe our synthetic peptide vaccine platform (“Vaxxine Platform”) has the potential to enable a new class of therapeutics that will improve the quality and convenience of care, reduce costs and increase access to treatments for a wide range of indications. Our Vaxxine Platform is designed to harness the immune system to convert the body into its own “drug factory,” stimulating the production of antibodies with a therapeutic or protective effect. While traditional vaccines have been able to leverage this approach against infectious diseases, they have historically been unable to resolve key challenges in the fight against chronic diseases. We believe our Vaxxine Platform has the potential to overcome these challenges, and has the potential to bring the efficiency of vaccines to a whole new class of medical conditions. Specifically, our technology uses synthetic peptides to mimic and optimally combine biological epitopes in order to selectively activate the immune system, producing antibodies against only the desired targets, including self-antigens, making possible the safe and effective treatment of chronic diseases by vaccines. The modular and synthetic nature of our Vaxxine Platform generally provides significant speed and efficiency in candidate development and has generated multiple product candidates that we are designing to have safety and efficacy equal to or greater than the standard-of-care treatments for many chronic diseases, with more convenient administration and meaningfully lower costs. Our current pipeline consists of five chronic disease product candidates from early to late-stage development across multiple therapeutic areas including Alzheimer’s Disease (“AD”), Parkinson’s Disease (“PD”), migraine and hypercholesterolemia. Additionally, we believe our Vaxxine Platform may be used to disrupt the treatment paradigm for a wide range of other chronic diseases, including any that are or could potentially be successfully treated by mAbs. We also will opportunistically pursue infectious disease treatments. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world in March 2020, we quickly reallocated our resources to develop vaccine candidates for the condition. We have assembled an industry-leading team with extensive experience developing and commercializing successful drugs that is committed to realizing our mission of democratizing healthcare."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Supernus Pharma (SUPN) Acquires Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) for $8.10/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), today announced a definitive agreement for Supernus to acquire Adamas through a tender offer for $8.10 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $400 million), payable at closing plus two non-tradable contingent value rights (CVR) collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $50 million), for a total consideration of $9.10 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $450 million). The first CVR, worth $0.50 per share, is payable upon achieving net sales of GOCOVRI® of $150 million in any four consecutive quarters between closing and the end of 2024. The second CVR, worth $0.50 per share, is payable upon achieving net sales of GOCOVRI of $225 million in any four consecutive quarters between closing and the end of 2025. The transaction is expected to close in late fourth quarter 2021 or in early first quarter 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

blue water vaccines (BWV) Files For Up To $24M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. blue water vaccines (NYSE: BWV) files for up to $24,322,500 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a biotechnology company focused on the research and development of transformational...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Cincinnati startup latest in growing list to file for IPO

Greater Cincinnati is set to welcome another public company. Blue Water Vaccines, a downtown-headquartered biopharma company, filed plans Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public stock offering, or IPO. The move follows three other locally based companies that have already gone public this year, with another local IPO pending.
CINCINNATI, OH
sgbonline.com

Solo Brands Files For IPO

Solo Brands, Inc., owner of the Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) IPO: 7 Things to Know

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD), which produces diagnostic tests for esophageal precancer and cancer, is scheduled to go public next week. Here are 7 key things to know about the upcoming LUCD IPO. 1. Lucid Diagnostics IPO Date...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy