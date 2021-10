Following its debut in theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access, where it cost extra to watch the film, Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie has officially arrived on Disney+ as a streaming title with no strings attached. By launching on Disney+ at no additional cost, Black Widow joins almost every other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on the streamer which is largely a one-stop shop for every entry in the MCU (only 2008's The Incredible Hulk is absent from available titles). Black Widow's release on Disney+ also marks the first Marvel Phase Four movie to be released on the streamer, joining their TV series titles WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki to complete the lineup of this phase of programming. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO