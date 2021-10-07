2023 Kennewick OL Ashton Tripp Has a High Ceiling

Kennewick (Wash.) OL Ashton Tripp is one of the most promising linemen prospects in the state of Washington for the Class of 2023. He has the tangibles and intangibles that college programs absolutely love. The first and easiest thing to notice is his frame, as he’s every bit of 6-foot-7, 280-pounds. It’s worth noting that he only recently turned 16 years old, so his ability to grow and shape his body into a bonafide DI prospect is absolutely there.