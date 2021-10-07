ISSF Junior World C'ship: India add two silver medals to kitty

Two-time Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee has been cut from South Korea’s short track speedskating team after a reported text message exchange that suggested she may have intentionally tripped a teammate during the 2018 Winter Games.The Korea Staking Union on Wednesday said it’s preparing to launch an investigation and had barred the 24-year-old Shim from competing in the International Skating Union short track speedskating World Cup series beginning next week.The Seoul-based Dispatch online news outlet last week revealed what it described as text messages exchanged between Shim and her coach during the last Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang South Korea....

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO