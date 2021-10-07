CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Mideast in Pictures: A tour of Yemen's coffee fair

atlanticcitynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANAA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- A coffee fair was held on Wednesday in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa to promote the world famous Yemeni coffee. It's widely believed that Yemen is the birthplace of the modern coffee industry as it has a long history of cultivation of coffee trees and consumption of coffee drinks for hundreds of years. Yemeni coffee is naturally processed, and is called the "mother of all natural processed coffee."

