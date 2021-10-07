Letter to the editor: Gov't subsidies are ripe for fraud

Do you ever wonder why there are more and more government subsidies, from wind farms to electric autos, removing lead pipes and everything in between? Well, for one thing, some politicians know it gives a lot of wiggle room for fraud. For every subsidy out there, there will be lots of new companies started up to troll the waters of cash floating by. Most will be corporations that need well-paid officers at the top with large staffs and legal counsel for protection and lots of corporate benefits. For instance, our government is subsidizing the production and distribution of COVID-19 shots, even though the companies making and selling these products are reaping millions of dollars in profit by their own admission. So, why subsidize them? Because, if it’s a subsidy, it’s no-risk money. Tied together, a pandemic plus a subsidy is a home run for fraud. That is likely one reason why Joe Biden is subsidizing everything with your tax money.