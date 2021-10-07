CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate change is everyone’s problem – so data must be part of everyone’s solution

By Heidi Karlsson
Itproportal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses have spent years talking about climate change, highlighting how concerned they are and how they are pursuing initiatives to lower their own impact – but recently there has been a real shift in this conversation. Where once sustainability was often left to certain teams and initiatives within an organization, those commitments are now being made in a holistic way, promising to account for and reduce the environmental impact of businesses as a whole.

www.itproportal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

How the climate crisis is transforming the meaning of ‘sustainability’ in business

In his 2021 letter to CEOs, Larry Fink, the CEO and chairman of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, wrote: “No issue ranks higher than climate change on our clients’ lists of priorities.” His comment reflected a growing unease with how the climate crisis is already disrupting businesses. Companies’ concerns about climate change have typically been focused on their operational, financial and reputational risks, the latter associated with the growing importance of the issue among young people. Now, climate change is calling into question the traditional paradigm of corporate sustainability and how companies address their impacts on society and the planet overall. As...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

We must all do our part to combat climate change

I was struck by the statement that carbon emissions need to be slashed by 45 percent by 2030. In the past year, I have made a concerted effort to conserve on utility use. My utility bills have decreased on average 45 percent. I have not deprived myself by these new measures — I have light when I need it, appliance use for cooking and washing, and I have not been too cold or too hot in my home.
ENVIRONMENT
newhope.com

Fight climate change, food waste with data-driven solutions

We have to know where food is being wasted before we can solve the food waste problem. Fortunately, the national nonprofit ReFED compiles a ridiculous amount of data on where and how food is wasted. Even better, it's collecting information on solutions. Most importantly, it's working to connect people, funding and resources to implement these solutions.
ENVIRONMENT
Itproportal

Businesses are battling a staff turnover problem

Staff turnover has grown into a major challenge for UK companies since the start of the pandemic, a new Zendesk study claims. The software firm recently surveyed more than 3,000 customer experience (CX) decision-makers worldwide to understand the characteristics and benefits of strong CX leadership. It found that staff turnover is now a challenge for a third (33 percent) of UK organizations, up from just eight percent a year ago.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Change#Co2 Emissions#Data Collection
The Independent

Climate change is the biggest single health threat facing humanity, WHO warns

The burning of fossil fuels “is killing us”, the World Health Organisation has warned in a report calling for ambitious climate action.The WHO’s report, issued in the run-up to the UN Cop26 conference in Glasgow where countries will be under pressure to raise ambition on tackling climate change, warns it is the single biggest health threat facing humanity.The climate crisis threatens to undo the past 50 years of progress in development, global health and poverty reduction, it says.Climate change is leading to death and illness from increasingly extreme weather such as heatwaves and floods, disruptions to food systems, increases...
MENTAL HEALTH
NRDC

A Pediatrician’s Call for Climate Solutions

This guest post is by Stephanie Johannes, MD, MA, of NC Clinicians for Climate Action. Follow NCCCA on Twitter at @ClimateHealthNC. As a pediatrician and a mother, I am particularly concerned about the impacts of climate change on maternal and child health. Pregnant women are especially at risk from heat because they have a higher body temperature to start with, and are “cooling for two”, which makes them more susceptible to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat exposure during pregnancy puts babies at risk for congenital heart defects and low birth weight. It also increases the risk of premature birth, the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. One in ten births in the United States is pre-term (one in seven for Black babies), at an estimated societal cost of $26.2 billion. I have cared for many babies born too soon who needed breathing tubes, feeding tubes, or emergency surgery to live, and who are at risk of lifelong health problems including chronic respiratory problems, developmental delay, and cerebral palsy. It is heartbreaking, especially since many of these situations, and their financial and emotional impact on families, are preventable.
ENVIRONMENT
Itproportal

Cloud, AI, SDx, digitalization: It seems as if IT is changing at an ever-faster pace, what does IT monitoring actually do?

If the press and analysts are to be believed, our IT landscape will look completely different in the not too distant future. Of course, this is also a recurring theme with regards to IT monitoring. How do we keep the balance between media hype and what works in practice? What does the customer need now and what will they need in a year's time, and what role does the task of IT monitoring play?
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Star-Herald

JOHN NEWBY: Community growth is everyone's task

This week, as I thought of the task of a community trying to revitalize itself, I was reminded of a rather humorous apology given by Benjamin Disraeli in the British House of Commons. In a fit of frustration, Disraeli declared “half of the cabinet are asses.” Upon accessing his statement and being called out by the Speaker of the House, Disraeli said, “Mr. Speaker, I withdraw my statement. Half the cabinet are not asses.” While that is a humorous piece of political history, unfortunately, when it comes to helping a community grow, it can’t just be half of the community, it needs to be the entire community rowing the same boat in the same direction.
POLITICS
ScienceAlert

AI Analysis of 100,000 Climate Studies Reveals How Massive The Crisis Already Is

Some problems are so big, you can't really see them. Climate change is the perfect example. The basics are simple: the climate is heating up due to fossil fuel use. But the nitty gritty is so vast and complicated that our understanding of it is always evolving. Evolving so rapidly, in fact, that it's basically impossible for humans to keep up. "Since the first assessment report (AR) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 1990, we estimate that the number of studies relevant to observed climate impacts published per year has increased by more than two orders of magnitude," scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

G7 panel calls for change in global economic governance ahead of G20 and Cop26

The G7 economic resilience panel has called for significant change in economic governance to better prepare global economies for the next crisis.Under the UK’s presidency of the G7, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Lord Sedwill, former cabinet secretary and national security adviser, as the chairman of an independent G7 panel on economic resilience.The panel, consisting of eight experts appointed by G7 leaders, was asked to report on challenges to the global economic system and for an assessment of policiess to strengthen resilience against future shocks.Lord Sedwill presented the panel’s initial set of recommendations to the G7 at a summit in...
WORLD
Itproportal

Why do businesses need multilingual bots and how to build them?

At the recent voice tech event Conversations V conference, Brielle Nikoloff, co-founder and product director of Botmock, presented the key points to be considered when developing a multilingual bot. We gathered the top insights from Brielle’s speech and supplemented them with our own expertise. Why do you even need a...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Legacy HR technology is impacting employee productivity

According to a recent report by Forrester, 90 percent of HR workers are losing up to four hours a week on admin and management tasks due to outdated technology. Despite the shift in the industry to remote working and recruiting therefore driving digital transformation, over 90 percent of organizations aren’t maximizing their investment in HR tech. In fact, over 75 percent of organizations admitted the need to update their HR tech in the coming months.
TECHNOLOGY
Register Citizen

How to Turn Sustainability Into a Brand and Business Strength

In the post-pandemic world, most luxury brands have decided to include a version of sustainability and social responsibility in their mission statements. But many of them still shy away from elucidating consumers beyond these statements. This is because luxury, with its aura of non-essential consumption, worries that talking about the broader issues along supply chains will attract accusations of "greenwashing," or providing misleading information about their sustainability.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Security threats are evolving too quickly for businesses to keep up

Cybercriminals are coming up with new attack methods and technologies faster than businesses can adapt, leaving them vulnerable to data theft and more. This is according to a new report from security education firm ISMG, funded by ReliaQuest. Surveying more than 200 respondents from a variety of industries, ISMG found...
ECONOMY
Itproportal

The rising adoption of Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS): What's next?

There’s no denying that technology has advanced in recent years and has enabled businesses to increase their productivity, save costs, and reduce manpower needs. Cloud computing has proven with its offerings that time-consuming and expensive tasks can be facilitated in a cost-effective and timely manner. One of the cloud offerings, which is Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), has provided businesses with the flexibility to function remotely. DaaS is a cloud offering that enables a service provider to deliver virtual desktop to end users over the internet. In this service, the maintenance, updates, storage and other backend management is handled by the service provider which saves both time and costs to small businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dana Siler and Mark Reynolds: Price on carbon must be part of this year’s climate legislation

In early September, news broke that the Senate may include a transformative climate policy in the budget reconciliation package. Specifically, the Senate is considering “a potential tax on the carbon content of fossil fuels starting at $15 per ton,” paired with “rebates for low-income taxpayers and a border-adjustment tax aimed at ensuring foreign companies don’t get an advantage.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy