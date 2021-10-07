CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Legacy HR technology is impacting employee productivity

By Tony De Graaf
Itproportal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent report by Forrester, 90 percent of HR workers are losing up to four hours a week on admin and management tasks due to outdated technology. Despite the shift in the industry to remote working and recruiting therefore driving digital transformation, over 90 percent of organizations aren’t maximizing their investment in HR tech. In fact, over 75 percent of organizations admitted the need to update their HR tech in the coming months.

www.itproportal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

Remote-work technology follows employees back to the office

Workers across the country are getting dressed up and commuting into the office after months of doing their jobs from home—only to be forced to attend Zoom meetings and send Slack messages from their desk as if they’d never left their living rooms because the delta variant of coronavirus is spreading fast.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Three Ways Technology Can Enhance Employee Training

Co-founder and CEO of Whatfix, a leading digital adoption platform. Businesses must adapt to survive. One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to do that is continuously upskilling employees. However, as businesses move to fully remote or hybrid workplaces, helping employees improve the skills they need can become more difficult, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Technology made the remote workplace possible, and in the same manner, it can improve the employees’ training experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
benefitspro.com

How the shifting employee/employer power dynamic is impacting the benefits biz

The past year has been a difficult one for employers. They’ve struggled with furloughs and layoffs, closures and supply chain shortages, not to mention an ever-lengthening list of government regulations. Amid all of that chaos, the labor force has also faced its own challenges. The result? A fundamental change in the employer/employee relationship.
ECONOMY
CMSWire

How Talent Shortages Are Impacting New Technology Adoption

While we have already seen that talent shortages are creating headaches for human resources managers across the organization, one of the major consequent issues that emerged from recent Gartner research was that these talent shortages were having a major impact in the deployment and adoption of technologies, especially new and emerging technologies.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Productivity#Employee Engagement#Ta#Digital
Infoworld

How cloud computing impacts technology evolution

The cloud has been around in one form or another for about 20 years now. Although cloud looks much different than it did back in the days that were dominated by software as a service, the rise of platform as a service and infrastructure as a service has made the concept much more powerful and useful for enterprises.
COMPUTERS
Dice Insights

Which Technologies Will Impact Your Salary and Promotions the Most?

Some technologists learn a particular programming language, tool, or other bit of technology because they’re interested in how it works. Others learn that technology because they think it will translate into better job opportunities and/or higher salary. Both approaches are perfectly okay—but if you want to get paid, which technologies should you focus on?
TECHNOLOGY
hrexecutive.com

HR has a new metric for measuring employee satisfaction

This was one of the key takeaways of the HR Tech Conference keynote address by Marcus Buckingham, head of people and performance research at the ADP Research Institute, who debuted findings Thursday from a recent worldwide ADPRI study that measured the quality of service being delivered by the HR function. Researchers gathered the data to create an HR Xperience Score (HRXPS) metric that they hope will become an industry standard for measuring HR performance, quality and services.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

What is Employee Engagement and How Can It Impact Your Bottom Line?

Employee engagement is a phrase that often is tossed around when executives and business managers are seeking ways to increase productivity, boost teamwork, retain talent and improve their company’s bottom line. It is also a phrase that is confused with employee satisfaction, despite the fact that they are two vastly...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
hrexecutive.com

HR’s next big investment: employee financial wellness

“Financial wellness is quite a beast to tackle,” she added. To do that, the organization partnered with financial wellness platform BrightPlan to improve enrollment, education and personalized financial literacy. In the two years since, and despite the global pandemic, Magness said 70% of employees said they maintained mental and physical...
ECONOMY
Itproportal

The rising adoption of Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS): What's next?

There’s no denying that technology has advanced in recent years and has enabled businesses to increase their productivity, save costs, and reduce manpower needs. Cloud computing has proven with its offerings that time-consuming and expensive tasks can be facilitated in a cost-effective and timely manner. One of the cloud offerings, which is Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), has provided businesses with the flexibility to function remotely. DaaS is a cloud offering that enables a service provider to deliver virtual desktop to end users over the internet. In this service, the maintenance, updates, storage and other backend management is handled by the service provider which saves both time and costs to small businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Why IBM relies on the voices of diverse communities to help innovate impactful technology

We all like to romanticize how technology can make the world a better place. That's the very reason so many of us choose to work in the tech industry. We are attracted to opportunities that harness powerful technology and make a difference in the lives of those around us. Technology can help extend our healthy lives, combat climate change, improve education, and bring us closer together.
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Offer tech to support post-pandemic flexi-working or lose staff

Firms across the UK are at risk of losing a staggering 71 per cent of their staff if they can’t offer the flexibility employees have grown used to over the past year. As if to underline this further, 43 per cent say they’re likely to resign if they don’t get what they want, according to new data.
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Businesses are battling a staff turnover problem

Staff turnover has grown into a major challenge for UK companies since the start of the pandemic, a new Zendesk study claims. The software firm recently surveyed more than 3,000 customer experience (CX) decision-makers worldwide to understand the characteristics and benefits of strong CX leadership. It found that staff turnover is now a challenge for a third (33 percent) of UK organizations, up from just eight percent a year ago.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Enterprise architecture and the sustainability puzzle

A recent article from the World Economic Forum outlined how 4.6 billion people use the internet every day but underneath the servers that host all this connectivity and data produce huge amounts of carbon emissions. As we increasingly rely on the internet to process, use, and store ever more information, the environmental impact of this vast network of digital infrastructure is only set to increase in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Illuminating the path forward: The future of connectivity

At a minimum, the last 18 months have made one thing clear: fast, dependable connectivity has become our collective lifeblood. It has proven to be essential for consumers, enterprises, and governments. Customer expectations have also become crystal clear: calls for "I want what I want when I want it" have...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Why do businesses need multilingual bots and how to build them?

At the recent voice tech event Conversations V conference, Brielle Nikoloff, co-founder and product director of Botmock, presented the key points to be considered when developing a multilingual bot. We gathered the top insights from Brielle’s speech and supplemented them with our own expertise. Why do you even need a...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Digerati Technologies: Delivering Digital Product Solutions for Forgotten Businesses

Before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some small and medium-sized businesses may have functioned perfectly well with limited use of cloud-based technology to run day-to-day operations. But with the rise in remote working for business survival as COVID-19 spread, it’s become more critical than ever for companies to upgrade their telecommunications systems and take advantage of solutions that exist in the cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Four ways to empower knowledge workers with effective information management

Outdated technology – especially a document management solution – isn’t just frustrating; it can be a major hindrance to an organization’s overall productivity, efficiency, and bottom line. The sheer volume of information that your average enterprise is creating daily, in addition to the historical data that is already stored, is enormous — to the point where simply keeping track and accessing everything can be an uphill battle. Without an effective information management framework in place, knowledge workers can quickly become overwhelmed by the amount of data, rather than using it to help move the business forward.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Itproportal

Cloud, AI, SDx, digitalization: It seems as if IT is changing at an ever-faster pace, what does IT monitoring actually do?

If the press and analysts are to be believed, our IT landscape will look completely different in the not too distant future. Of course, this is also a recurring theme with regards to IT monitoring. How do we keep the balance between media hype and what works in practice? What does the customer need now and what will they need in a year's time, and what role does the task of IT monitoring play?
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Implementing Zero-Trust in an ICS environment

More and more, threat actors have their eye on Industrial Control Systems (ICS), as their value and importance to everyday life and human safety makes them an attractive target to someone looking to exploit vulnerable networks. Unfortunately, the reality is that these are often left insufficiently secured and vulnerable to a breach. With the past shift to remote working and the current transition back to ‘typical’ working life, organizations have embraced the cloud and digital transformation while looking to implement a hybrid work model. This drastically increases the attack surface and highlights the importance of protecting ICS environments. One way to ensure protection and reduce the attack surface along with the risk of breach is implementing a Zero Trust model.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy