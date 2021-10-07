Legacy HR technology is impacting employee productivity

There’s no denying that technology has advanced in recent years and has enabled businesses to increase their productivity, save costs, and reduce manpower needs. Cloud computing has proven with its offerings that time-consuming and expensive tasks can be facilitated in a cost-effective and timely manner. One of the cloud offerings, which is Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), has provided businesses with the flexibility to function remotely. DaaS is a cloud offering that enables a service provider to deliver virtual desktop to end users over the internet. In this service, the maintenance, updates, storage and other backend management is handled by the service provider which saves both time and costs to small businesses.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO