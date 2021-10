When you are the world's largest contract maker of semiconductors, it seems like you can say 'No' to the world's most powerful man, the president of the United States. Apparently, this is exactly what Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is going to do with the White House's recent request to disclose details about its relationships with suppliers and customers, including types of products it produces for clients, lead times, inventory levels and other information that is deemed confidential. The Taiwanese government is promising to support TSMC if needed.

