The price has gone down to $0.29 level. Chiliz price analysis shows bearish trend. Support is still stable at $0.231. The cryptocurrency is going through a loss as the price underwent a decline up to $0.293 today. The downtrend has been quite constant since the past week, and even today the price has followed a downward movement. The reversal in trends had been quite unexpected as the bulls were leading previously. Nonetheless, the bears have taken charge once again and the price has been devalued.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO