Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI/USD eyes $30resistance level

By Sergio Goschenko
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Uniswap price analysis is bearish. Over the last 24 hours, UNI/USD has retraced to $24. The price of Uniswap is presently being supported by a retest of the previous resistance level, which was $25 last night. As a result, we expect that bearish momentum will grow later today as a new lower high is established around $25. The coin is approaching very close to the $23 trendline. The current market dynamics are dominated by sellers – however, the short-term price action is likely to remain within a highly anticipated pullback. Currently, it is trading around $24. Yesterday’s high was at $25.94.

www.cryptopolitan.com

