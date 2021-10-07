CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian dollar upside seen shrinking if global economic recovery slows: Reuters poll

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – There is less room for the Canadian dollar to gain ground over the coming year as analysts expect the prospect of slower global economic growth and accelerating inflation to undermine support from higher oil prices. The median forecast of 45 strategists in an Oct. 1-6 Reuters poll...

Goldman Sachs executive warns inflation top risk to global economy

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs’ Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Wednesday he believes inflation is the No.1 risk that could derail the global economy and stock markets. “Inflation is the single biggest risk out there right now both in terms of the short-term risk it can have on...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
Amundi weighing launch of EM fund, ex-China, to meet strong client demand -ETF chief

(Reuters) – European fund manager Amundi is planning to launch an ETF for investors looking to gain exposure to emerging markets, excluding China, amid unfolding regulatory crackdowns and slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Global investors have been rattled by a flurry of new rules by Chinese regulators that...
MARKETS
Top U.S. steelmaker sees prices easing, urges policymakers to keep curbs on imports

(Reuters) – Steel prices, driven to nosebleed highs by surging demand, should start to “erode” by the first part of next year as COVID-related supply bottlenecks ease and new domestic production comes online, said Mark Millett, the chief executive of the fourth-largest U.S. steelmaker, Steel Dynamics Inc. But the long-term...
INDUSTRY
IMF cuts US growth predictions and warns of weakening global economic recovery

The International Monetary Fund has said the recovery from the global pandemic is weakening, as it slashes the US growth forecast.The IMF cut its growth predictions by a full percentage point to 6 per cent on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook, down from 7 per cent in July, reflecting problems the country has had with supply chains, inflation and weaker consumer spending in the third quarter.This cut marks the largest reduction suffered by a G7 economy. The IMF also predicts the global economy will take a hit. The global economy is expected to grow 5.9 per cent this...
BUSINESS
IMF chief Georgieva says data-rigging scandal won’t hamper IMF-World Bank cooperation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said she did not expect a data-rigging scandal involving her former employer, the World Bank, to hamper decades of close collaboration between the two institutions. Georgieva, who was cleared of wrongdoing in the matter by the IMF’s executive board...
WORLD
Fed's Bostic warns inflation surge 'will not be brief' amid wild consumer price spikes

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic warned Tuesday that a recent burst of inflation is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon as pandemic-driven supply constraints continue to trigger wild swings in consumer prices. "It is becoming increasingly clear that the feature of this episode that has animated price pressures — mainly...
BUSINESS
IMF warns on inflation, says the Fed and others should be prepared to tighten policy

Central banks such as the Federal Reserve should be prepared to tighten policy in case inflation gets out of control, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday. While the IMF said it largely concurs with assessments from the Fed and other economists that the current global spate of price increases eventually will ease, it noted there is “high uncertainty” around those forecasts.
BUSINESS
China’s factory gate inflation hits record high in September

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s annual factory gate prices grew at their fastest pace on record in September, driven by energy curbs and soaring commodity prices, piling pressure on businesses already grappling with supply bottlenecks. The producer price index (PPI) rose 10.7% from a year earlier in September, the National Bureau of...
BUSINESS

