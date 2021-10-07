CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structure-controllable growth of nitrogenated graphene quantum dots via solvent catalysis for selective C-N bond activation

By Byung Joon Moon
Cover picture for the articlePhotophysical and photochemical properties of graphene quantum dots (GQDs) strongly depend on their morphological and chemical features. However, systematic and uniform manipulation of the chemical structures of GQDs remains challenging due to the difficulty in simultaneous control of competitive reactions, i.e., growth and doping, and the complicated post-purification processes. Here, we report an efficient and scalable production of chemically tailored N-doped GQDs (NGs) with high uniformity and crystallinity via a simple one-step solvent catalytic reaction for the thermolytic self-assembly of molecular precursors. We find that the graphitization of N-containing precursors during the formation of NGs can be modulated by intermolecular interaction with solvent molecules, the mechanism of wh ich is evidenced by theoretical calculations and various spectroscopic analyses. Given with the excellent visible-light photoresponse and photocatalytic activity of NGs, it is expected that the proposed approach will promote the practical utilization of GQDs for various applications in the near future.

Nature.com

Non-classical photonic spin texture of quantum structured light

Classical structured light with controlled polarization and orbital angular momentum (OAM) of electromagnetic waves has varied applications in optical trapping, bio-sensing, optical communications and quantum simulations. However, quantum noise and photon statistics of three-dimensional photonic angular momentum are relatively less explored. Here, we develop a quantum framework and put forth the concept of quantum structured light for space-time wavepackets at the single-photon level. Our work deals with three-dimensional angular momentum observables for twisted quantum pulses beyond scalar-field theory as well as the paraxial approximation. We show that the spin density generates modulated helical texture and exhibits distinct photon statistics for Fock-state vs. coherent-state twisted pulses. We introduce the quantum correlator of photon spin density to characterize nonlocal spin noise providing a rigorous parallel with electronic spin noise. Our work can lead to quantum spin-OAM physics in twisted single-photon pulses and opens explorations for phases of light with long-range spin order.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Designs for a two-dimensional Si quantum dot array with spin qubit addressability

Electron spins in Si are an attractive platform for quantum computation, backed with their scalability and fast, high-fidelity quantum logic gates. Despite the importance of two-dimensional integration with efficient connectivity between qubits for medium- to large-scale quantum computation, however, a practical device design that guarantees qubit addressability is yet to be seen. Here, we propose a practical 3 × 3 quantum dot device design and a larger-scale design as a longer-term target. The design goal is to realize qubit connectivity to the four nearest neighbors while ensuring addressability. We show that a 3 × 3 quantum dot array can execute four-qubit Grover’s algorithm more efficiently than the one-dimensional counterpart. To scale up the two-dimensional array beyond 3 × 3, we propose a novel structure with ferromagnetic gate electrodes. Our results showcase the possibility of medium-sized quantum processors in Si with fast quantum logic gates and long coherence times.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Controlling the thermal conductivity of multilayer graphene by strain

Straintronics is a new concept to enhance electronic device performances by strain for next-generation information sensors and energy-saving technologies. The lattice deformation in graphene can modulate the thermal conductivity because phonons are the main heat carriers. However, the device fabrication process affects graphene’s heat transport properties due to its high stretchability. This study experimentally investigates the change in the thermal conductivity when biaxial tensile strain is applied to graphene. To eliminate non-strain factors, two mechanisms are considered: pressure-induced and electrostatic attraction–induced strain. Raman spectroscopy and atomic force microscopy precisely estimate the strain. The thermal conductivity of graphene decreases by approximately 70% with a strain of only 0.1%. Such thermal conductivity controllability paves the way for applying graphene as high-efficiency thermal switches and diodes in future thermal management devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Experimental evidence of plasmarons and effective fine structure constant in electron-doped graphene/h-BN heterostructure

Electron-electron interaction is fundamental in condensed matter physics and can lead to composite quasiparticles called plasmarons, which strongly renormalize the dispersion and carry information of electron-electron coupling strength as defined by the effective fine structure constant \({\alpha }_{ee}^{* }\). Although h-BN with unique dielectric properties has been widely used as an important substrate for graphene, so far there is no experimental report of plasmarons in graphene/h-BN yet. Here, we report direct experimental observation of plasmaron dispersion in graphene/h-BN heterostructures through angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) measurements upon in situ electron doping. Characteristic diamond-shaped dispersion is observed near the Dirac cone in both 0° (aligned) and 13.5° (twisted) graphene/h-BN, and the electron-electron interaction strength \({\alpha }_{ee}^{* }\) is extracted to be \({\alpha }_{ee}^{* }\approx 0.9\pm 0.1\), highlighting the important role of electron-electron interaction. Our results suggest graphene/h-BN as an ideal platform for investigating strong electron-electron interaction with weak dielectric screening, and lays fundamental physics for gate-tunable nano-electronics and nano-plasmonics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
CANCER
Phys.org

Novel quantum effect discovered in naturally occurring graphene

Usually, the electrical resistance of a material depends very much on its physical dimensions and fundamental properties. Under special circumstances, however, this resistance can adopt a fixed value that is independent of the basic material properties and "quantised" (meaning that it changes in discrete steps rather than continuously). This quantisation of electrical resistance normally occurs within strong magnetic fields and at very low temperatures when electrons move in a two-dimensional fashion. Now, a research team led by the University of Göttingen has succeeded in demonstrating this effect at low temperatures in the almost complete absence of a magnetic field in naturally occurring double-layer graphene, which is just two atoms thick. The results of the study have been published in Nature.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Electron penetration triggering interface activity of Pt-graphene for CO oxidation at room temperature

Achieving CO oxidation at room temperature is significant for gas purification but still challenging nowadays. Pt promoted by 3d transition metals (TMs) is a promising candidate for this reaction, but TMs are prone to be deeply oxidized in an oxygen-rich atmosphere, leading to low activity. Herein we report a unique structure design of graphene-isolated Pt from CoNi nanoparticles (PtǀCoNi) for efficiently catalytic CO oxidation in an oxygen-rich atmosphere. CoNi alloy is protected by ultrathin graphene shell from oxidation and therefore modulates the electronic property of Pt-graphene interface via electron penetration effect. This catalyst can achieve near 100% CO conversion at room temperature, while there are limited conversions over Pt/C and Pt/CoNiOx catalysts. Experiments and theoretical calculations indicate that CO will saturate Pt sites, but O2 can adsorb at the Pt-graphene interface without competing with CO, which facilitate the O2 activation and the subsequent surface reaction. This graphene-isolated system is distinct from the classical metal-metal oxide interface for catalysis, and it provides a new thought for the design of heterogeneous catalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Magnetic-field-controlled spin fluctuations and quantum critically in SrRuO

When the transition temperature of a continuous phase transition is tuned to absolute zero, new ordered phases and physical behaviour emerge in the vicinity of the resulting quantum critical point. Sr3Ru2O7 can be tuned through quantum criticality with magnetic field at low temperature. Near its critical field Bc it displays the hallmark T-linear resistivity and a \(T\,{{{{{{\mathrm{log}}}}}}}\,(1/T)\) electronic heat capacity behaviour of strange metals. However, these behaviours have not been related to any critical fluctuations. Here we use inelastic neutron scattering to reveal the presence of collective spin fluctuations whose relaxation time and strength show a nearly singular variation with magnetic field as Bc is approached. The large increase in the electronic heat capacity and entropy near Bc can be understood quantitatively in terms of the scattering of conduction electrons by these spin-fluctuations. On entering the spin-density-wave ordered phase present near Bc, the fluctuations become stronger suggesting that the order is stabilised through an “order-by-disorder” mechanism.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Study of ultrafast Rabi flopping in colloidal quantum dots at room temperature

The interaction between high-intensity ultrashort optical pulses and materials has led to a number of fascinating optical phenomena, including Rabi flopping and self-induced transparency. Until now, there have been few reports on ultrashort coherent pulse propagation and reshaping in semiconductor materials. Here we investigate Rabi flopping and Rabi splitting in colloidal quantum dots with Fabry-Perot cavity of SU8/Si. The Rabi flopping phenomenon is monitored via the pump-probe differential reflection spectroscopy. A high excitation power reshapes the temporal oscillations so that the fast Fourier transform spectra display several peaks. The photoluminescence spectrum by continuous-wave excitation splits under a proper incident angle, and the splitted photoluminescence spectrum is generally consistent with the amplitude of differential reflectivity as function of wavelength. These results demonstrate that both of the temporal oscillations and the splitting of the continuous-wave excited photoluminescence spectra are due to strong coupling between colloidal quantum dots and the Fabry-Perot cavity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantum anomalous Hall octet driven by orbital magnetism in bilayer graphene

The quantum anomalous Hall (QAH) effect—a macroscopic manifestation of chiral band topology at zero magnetic field—has been experimentally realized only by the magnetic doping of topological insulators1,2,3 and the delicate design of moiré heterostructures4,5,6,7,8. However, the seemingly simple bilayer graphene without magnetic doping or moiré engineering has long been predicted to host competing ordered states with QAH effects9,10,11. Here we explore states in bilayer graphene with a conductance of 2 e2 h−1 (where e is the electronic charge and h is Planck’s constant) that not only survive down to anomalously small magnetic fields and up to temperatures of five kelvin but also exhibit magnetic hysteresis. Together, the experimental signatures provide compelling evidence for orbital-magnetism-driven QAH behaviour that is tunable via electric and magnetic fields as well as carrier sign. The observed octet of QAH phases is distinct from previous observations owing to its peculiar ferrimagnetic and ferrielectric order that is characterized by quantized anomalous charge, spin, valley and spin–valley Hall behaviour9.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

4.2 K sensitivity-tunable radio frequency reflectometry of a physically defined p-channel silicon quantum dot

We demonstrate the measurement of p-channel silicon-on-insulator quantum dots at liquid helium temperatures by using a radio frequency (rf) reflectometry circuit comprising of two independently tunable GaAs varactors. This arrangement allows observing Coulomb diamonds at 4.2 K under nearly best matching condition and optimal signal-to-noise ratio. We also discuss the rf leakage induced by the presence of the large top gate in MOS nanostructures and its consequence on the efficiency of rf-reflectometry. These results open the way to fast and sensitive readout in multi-gate architectures, including multi qubit platforms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Asymmetric dearomatization catalysed by chiral BrÃ¸nsted acids via activation of ynamides

Chiral BrÃ¸nsted acid-catalysed asymmetric synthesis has received tremendous interest over the past decades, and numerous efficient synthetic methods have been developed based on this approach. However, the use of chiral BrÃ¸nsted acids in these reactions is mostly limited to the activation of imine and carbonyl moieties, and the direct activation of carbon"“carbon triple bonds has so far not been invoked. Here we show that chiral BrÃ¸nsted acids enable the catalytic asymmetric dearomatization reactions of naphthol-, phenol- and pyrrole-ynamides by the direct activation of alkynes. This method leads to the practical and atom-economic construction of various valuable spirocyclic enones and 2H-pyrroles that bear a chiral quaternary carbon stereocentre in generally good-to-excellent yields with excellent chemo-, regio- and enantioselectivities. The activation mode of chiral BrÃ¸nsted acid catalysis revealed in this study is expected to be of broad utility in catalytic asymmetric reactions that involve ynamides and the related heteroatom-substituted alkynes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

State selective classical electron capture cross sections in Be "‰+"‰H(1s) collisions with mimicking quantum effect

We present state-selective electron capture cross sections in collision between Be4+ and ground state hydrogen atom. The n- and nl-selective electron capture cross sections are calculated by a three-body classical trajectory Monte Carlo method (CTMC) and by a classical simulation schema mimicking quantum features of the collision system. The quantum behavior is taken into account with the correction term in the Hamiltonian as was proposed by Kirschbaum and Wilets (Phys Rev A 21:834, 1980). Calculations are carried out in the projectile energy range of 1"“1000Â keV/amu. We found that our model for Be4+"‰+"‰H(1s) system remarkably improves the obtained state-selective electron capture cross sections, especially at lower projectile energies. Our results are very close and are in good agreement with the previously obtained quantum"“mechanical results. Moreover, our model with simplicity can time efficiently carry out simulations where maybe the quantum mechanical ones become complicated, therefore, our model should be an alternative way to calculate accurate cross sections and maybe can replace the quantum"“mechanical methods.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

For over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Nanostructures, one molecule at a time

A longstanding vision of nanotechnology is to construct covalent nanoarchitectures molecule-by-molecule. Performing synthesis on a surface restricts the reactants to two dimensions, adding a degree of positional control. However, on-surface strategies still lack the precision needed to make custom structures. Thermal activation of adsorbed precursors offers limited reaction selectivity. And although a scanning probe microscope tip can address single molecules, it cannot easily form intermolecular bonds: reactants stick so strongly to the metal surface that they are difficult to align with each other.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Soft and flexible: core-shell ionic liquid resistive memory for electronic synapses

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 78 (2021) Cite this article. The human brain is the most efficient computational and intelligent system, and researchers are trying to mimic the human brain using solid-state materials. However, the use of solid-state materials has a limitation due to the movement of neurotransmitters. Hence, soft memory devices are receiving tremendous attention for smooth neurotransmission due to the ion concentration polarization mechanism. This paper proposes a core-shell soft ionic liquid (IL)-resistive memory device for electronic synapses using Cu/Ag@AgCl/Cu with multistate resistive behavior. The presence of the Ag@AgCl core shell in the liquid electrolyte significantly helps to control the movement of Cu2+ ions, which results in multistate resistive switching behavior. The core-shell IL soft memory device can open a gateway for electronic synapses.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Magnetoencephalography reveals differences in brain activations for fast and slow responses to simple multiplications

Despite decades of studies, it is still an open question on how and where simple multiplications are solved by the brain. This fragmented picture is mostly related to the different tasks employed. While in neuropsychological studies patients are asked to perform and report simple oral calculations, neuroimaging and neurophysiological studies often use verification tasks, in which the result is shown, and the participant must verify the correctness. This MEG study aims to unify the sources of evidence, investigating how brain activation unfolds in time using a single-digit multiplication production task. We compared the participants' brain activity-focusing on the parietal lobes-based on response efficiency, dividing their responses in fast and slow. Results showed higher activation for fast, as compared to slow, responses in the left angular gyrus starting after the first operand, and in the right supramarginal gyrus only after the second operand. A whole-brain analysis showed that fast responses had higher activation in the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. We show a timing difference of both hemispheres during simple multiplications. Results suggest that while the left parietal lobe may allow an initial retrieval of several possible solutions, the right one may be engaged later, helping to identify the solution based on magnitude checking.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anti-Markovnikov hydro(amino)alkylation of vinylarenes via photoredox catalysis

Photoredox catalysis is a powerful means to generate odd-electron species under mild reaction conditions from a wide array of radical precursors. Herein, we present the application of this powerful catalytic manifold to address the hydroalkylation and hydroaminoalkylation of electronically diverse vinylarenes. This reaction allows for generalized alkene hydroalkylation leveraging common alkyl radical precursors, such as organotrifluoroborate salts and carboxylic acids. Furthermore, utilizing easily accessible Î±-silyl amine reagents or tertiary amines directly, secondary and tertiary amine moieties can be installed onto monoaryl and diaryl alkenes to access valuable products, including Î³,Î³-diarylamines pharmacophores. Thus, under a unified system, both hydroalkylation and hydroaminoalkylation of alkenes are achieved. The substrate scope is evaluated through 57 examples, the synthetic utility of the method is demonstrated, and preliminary mechanistic insights are presented.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A novel temporary immersion bioreactor system for large scale multiplication of banana (Rasthali AAB-Silk)

Musa sp. cultivar Rasthali (Silk AAB) is a choice variety of the Asian sub-continent. Its production and sustenance are threatened by Fusarium wilt, which affects the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. The use of quality planting material is one of the strategies to manage the disease. Availability of quality planting material for varieties other than Grand Naine is limited. Large-scale micropropagation using existing technologies is laborious and expensive. Temporary immersion bioreactor system is emerging as a potential advancement in the micropropagation industry. In this study, a cost-effective temporary immersion bioreactor (TIB) system has been developed and an efficient micropropagation method has been standardized. Explants cultured in TIB with 250Â ml of culture medium in a 2-min immersion frequency of 6Â h were found to be efficient for shoot proliferation and rooting. Its efficacy has been compared with the semisolid culture method. At the end of the 6th subculture, 1496"‰Â±"‰110 shoots per explant were obtained in TIB. Chlorophyll, carotenoid, stomatal index, and the number of closed stomata were examined to determine the physiological functions of the plants grown in TIB and compared with semisolid grown plantlets. Plantlets grown in TIB were genetically stable and were confirmed using inter-simple sequence repeat (ISSR) markers. The multiplication of shoots in TIB was 2.7-fold higher than the semisolid culture method, which is suitable for large-scale production of planting material for commercial applications.
AGRICULTURE

