Diplo denies sexual misconduct allegations

Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Renowned DJ Diplo has denied all the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him by a Los Angeles-based woman. On Thursday, Diplo took to Instagram and penned a lengthy post in which he opened up how the particular woman "scammed her way into my life and tried to extort him for millions and then sued him when she didn't get what she wanted."For the unversed, Diplo, whose name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, was the subject of a complaint filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in October 2020 in which he's accused by an unidentified 25-year-old woman of recording sexually explicit videos of her without her permission, distributing at least one without her consent and knowingly infecting her with chlamydia, reported Page Six.