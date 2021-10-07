CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVE-2021-41773 – Apache web server Path traversal

By Roman Tauler
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Monday, October 4th, Apache disclosed a vulnerability introduced on Apache HTTP Server 2.4.49 known as CVE-2021-41773. At the same time, update 2.4.50 was released, fixing this vulnerability. The vulnerability allows an attacker to bypass Path traversal protections, using encoding, and read arbitrary files on the webserver’s file system. Both Linux and Windows servers running this version of Apache are affected.

Comments / 0

