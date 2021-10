The Portland Trail Blazers entered preseason Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns this afternoon ready to get their regular rotation players some time together on the floor. They managed that. Four of five starters played 20 minutes or more, getting great exposure on both ends. That exposure did not yield good things. The starters averaged a -23.2 plus-minus between them as the Blazers got housed by the Suns, 119-74. Portland committed 21 turnovers, shot 16% from the three-point arc, and generally died a slow death as Phoenix rained in threes and jammed home dunks. It was not a promising outing for a team looking to start the season hot in exactly one week.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO