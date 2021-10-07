CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-France raises 2021 wine output forecast, still down 27% down on year

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Thursday raised its estimate of the country's wine output this year, citing increased estimates for the Champagne, Bordeaux and Charentes regions, but it would still be down 27% on 2020 after frost and disease damaged crops. In its latest monthly estimate,...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China September soybean imports fall 30% on slowing demand

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in September fell 30% from the same month the previous year, and hit the lowest for the month since 2014, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins curbed demand. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 6.88 million...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-FranceAgriMer cuts soft wheat stocks forecast for 2021/22

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season due to a cut in the crop estimate, but kept its forecast of exports outside the European Union unchanged. Soft wheat stocks at the end...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China Sept meat imports fall 17% from year earlier -customs

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's meat imports in September fell sharply from a year ago to their lowest in 19 months, customs data showed on Wednesday, as cheap domestic pork cut demand for overseas supply. China brought in 694,000 tonnes of meat in September, down 17% from the same...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Fertiliser woes could prompt French farmers to switch grain crops

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Surging prices and tight supply of fertilisers have swelled grain farmers' costs and could prompt some to switch from maize to less fertiliser-reliant crops next spring, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday. Prices of natural gas, a key input for nitrogen-based fertilisers, have risen sharply...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans steady after slide as Chinese demand in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, steadying above a 2021 low struck a day earlier, as hopes of renewed Chinese demand countered pressure from higher than expected forecasts of U.S. supplies. Corn edged down, while wheat was largely unchanged. The most-active soybean contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise on Chinese demand hopes, USDA forecast limits gains

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday after hitting a 10-month low in the previous session, aided by hopes of increased Chinese purchases, although forecasts of ample global supplies limited gains. Corn edged higher, while wheat was largely unchanged. "The market is focused on Chinese purchases,"...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures drop to four-week low, soybeans fall, on big grain stocks

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dropped to a four-week low on Wednesday as the grain markets continued to feel pressure from higher than expected forecasts of U.S. supplies, traders said. Soybean futures continued to fall, a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected U.S. soybean...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Global shortages cloud outlook for powerhouse Germany

Global shortages in industrial components and raw materials are weighing on Germany's export-driven economy, threatening to brake the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Besides shortages in materials, the surge was driven by one-off tax effects related to the pandemic, as well as sharp rises in energy prices -- a phenomenon seen across Europe -- which rose by 14.3 percent. 
BUSINESS
Industry
Agriculture Online

China lowers 2021/22 corn output estimate on falling yield due to rain

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China has lowered estimates of 2021/22 corn output as rains hit the new crop in parts of the northern region, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. China's 2021/22 corn output was seen at 271 million tonnes, down 850,000 tonnes from its previous monthly crop report...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

France to ban plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables from January 2022

France is to ban plastic packaging for almost all fruit and vegetables to curb ‘outrageous’ levels of waste wrapping, the use of which is worsening both the climate and the environment.The government said it expects to prevent the use of more than one billion plastic packages a year when the new law takes effect on 1 January.A list of around 30 fruits and vegetables which are subject to the changes has been published, and includes leeks, courgettes, aubergines, peppers, cucumbers, potatoes and carrots, large tomatoes, onions and turnips, cabbage, cauliflower, squash, parsnips, radishes, and root vegetables, the ministry said in...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina says corn exports 'open' despite policy row with farmers

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn export market remains "open" despite a new government policy that prioritizes crops that are already harvested over forward sales of the upcoming crop, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The 2021/22 crop is currently being planted in the world's second biggest corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rally on USDA forecast of low global supplies

CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rallied on Tuesday, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that world wheat ending stocks were the lowest in five years, with the United States, Australia and Iran accounting for most of the reduction. * USDA's 2021/22 world wheat ending stocks figure of 277.18 million tonnes missed analysts' expectations, however, reflecting drought in the northern U.S. and Canada that hurt production. * Even before the report, wheat futures were rising: Wheat regained its previous day losses overnight after reaching its lowest in a week, supported by global demand and uncertain supply. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 2-1/4 cents at $7.34 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 6-1/2 cents at $7.41 and MGEX December spring wheat was up 7 cents at $9.52-1/2. * Russian wheat export prices rose for a 13th consecutive week, supported by limited supply, a stronger rouble and a higher global benchmark in Paris , analysts said. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said it has canceled an international tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Nov. 23-Dec. 3. The tender was canceled due to high prices offered that did not match the direction of international markets, GASC said. * France's farm ministry lowered its estimate for the 2021 soft wheat crop to 35.2 million tonnes from 36.1 million expected last month and cut its barley harvest estimate to 11.4 million tonnes from 11.7 million tonnes last month. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat up for 13th week on limited supply and stronger rouble

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for a 13th consecutive week, supported by limited supply, a stronger rouble and a higher global benchmark in Paris, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the second half of October was $310 a tonne, free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $3 from the previous week, said Dmitry Rylko, head of consultancy IKAR. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat as having risen $6 to $312 a tonne and barley up $7 to $269 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down 27% since the start of the season on July 1 owing to a smaller crop and higher export tax. The tax, which Moscow has set on a weekly basis since June, will rise to $58.70 a tonne for Oct. 13-19, up from the current $57.80. The price index on which it is based remains lower than the actual FOB price. "We expect the global wheat market to be relatively flat or move higher," Sovecon said. However, sowing is significantly behind the pace of last year. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 15,025 rbls/t +25 rbls class wheat, ($209.58) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,450 rbls/t +425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 85,325 rbls/t +1,650 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,375/t +$55 sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,355/t +$55 sunflower oil (IKAR) - soybeans 50,800 rbls/t +200 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $623.9/t +$1.8 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 71.6925 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's live hog futures jump on falling sow inventory, govt purchases

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's live hog futures surged more than 7% on Monday to hit a one-month high, tracking spot prices and helped by government stockpiling and falling sow inventory. Live hog prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were last up 7.5% at 15,220 yuan ($2,364.46) per tonne....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina prioritizes sales of harvested corn over sales of next crop - source

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Argentina will prioritize international sales of corn to make sure crops already harvested are exported before sales can be registered for next season's crop, which is being planted, an Agriculture Ministry source told Reuters on Monday. Farmers called the move an unnecessary intervention in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans rise on tightening edible oil supplies

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Monday, with record edible oil prices driving gains on tight supplies, though a large U.S. harvest kept a lid on the market. Corn and wheat also edged higher. "Vegetable oil prices continue to be a source of impetus for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/22 soybean planting reaches 10%, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop reached 10% of the estimated area as of Oct. 7, up six percentage points from the previous week and compared to 3% in the same period of 2020/21, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. The sowing was boosted...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China September imports of crude, iron ore fall but gas, copper rise

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of copper in September rose for the first time in five months as shipments held up by coronavirus pandemic curbs arrived in the country, which is the world's biggest consumer of the red metal. KEY POINTS: *China Sept copper imports rise 3% m/m to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Financial investors cut net long position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants lowered their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Oct. 8, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, dropped their net long position to...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers have sold 31.5 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy - gov't

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 31.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 growing season, the government said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 6. The rhythm of sales was behind that of the previous season. As of the same date...
AGRICULTURE

