Isn’t it just poetic that after getting a £98 million final piece to complete the puzzle, the missing piece in Chelsea’s starting XI was the £48 million stone that was seemingly rejected by the builders? Timo Werner made 35 appearances in the Premier League last season, he scored six league goals and missed 18 big chances, the most in the Blues’ ranks. In addition to this, he also created 10 big chances, the second most in the team. This means that Werner was on the receiving end of most of Chelsea’s big chances and was on the giving end the second most.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO