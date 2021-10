GM attributed COVID-related supply chain disruptions in Malaysia for its disastrous Q3 results. Running low on chips is a god-damned travesty when you still have half the guacamole left. It's an even bigger problem when you're a global automaker who can't resort to scooping the proverbial guacamole out with your hand like a degenerate, and can only watch in horror as chip shortages put you on track for your worst annual sales since the 1950s. Such is the situation for GM right now heading into the end of 2021.

