Non-Profit Helps 800 Farm Families

Volunteers will pack Thanksgiving dinners for hundreds of local families at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency is soliciting assistance for hundreds of low-income families who need a little extra help this season, by asking area residents and organizations to donate traditional Thanksgiving food, or to donate funds towards the purchase of food. The agency will gratefully receive pumpkin or apple pies; canned vegetables, including yams and cranberry sauce; dinner rolls; gravy; stuffing and mashed potato mixes. Frozen turkeys will also be accepted; however, donors are asked to alert the agency ahead of time if frozen turkeys will be donated. The non-profit agency is gearing up to distribute complete Thanksgiving dinners to approximately 500 local families this year, so monetary donations are particularly needed.

NEWTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO