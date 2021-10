The Lebanese judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a former Cabinet minister after he did not show up for questioning, the state-run National News Agency said.Shortly afterward, the judge was notified that the former minister and another former government member had formally asked a court to replace the judge, who now has to suspend the investigation until a ruling on him comes out.The developments were the latest twists in the saga of the troubled probe into the massive August 2020 blast at Beirut s port that killed...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO