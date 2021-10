On September 8, 2021, Singapore opened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from Germany, although there are various stringent requirements, detailed below. The new initiative is called the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) and is a new travel corridor for vaccinated persons, which can be used by both business travellers and holidaymakers to visit Singapore without quarantine restrictions. Germany along with the Sultanate of Brunei were the first countries to be signed up to the VTL, though with the hope that other countries would be included if this pilot project were successful.

