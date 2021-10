(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill into law that will now restrict local law enforcement from working with ICE and will close immigrant detainment centers. The law is meant to keep local police departments from taking part in ICE raids of immigrants that are in Illinois illegally, plus end the process of sharing information about undocumented immigrants who resident in Illinois. Many are concerned that this new law will lead to more illegal immigrants coming to the Land of Lincoln, including many criminals. Many downstate local law enforcement agencies say they disagree with the new law and are concerned about enforcing it.

