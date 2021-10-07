Board of Supervisors Delves Into Cannabis, COVID, Airport Upgrades (Vegas Anyone?), K-9’s, Domestic Violence, and More
Humboldt County’s Board of Supervisors tackled a number of agenda items of interest this week. Here are some of the highlights and actions taken by the Board, including an illuminated Fortuna billboard still denied, funds for furry deputies, drought task force update, relief for cannabis cultivators, and a COVID-19 update from the County Public Health Officer.kymkemp.com
