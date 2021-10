Craig E. Peachey, 55, of Elizabethtown, Pa., formerly of Belleville, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior, on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lewistown, he was the son of Erma G. Gingerich Peachey and the late Chester M. Peachey. He was the husband of Betsy A. Fazenbaker Peachey for 30 years on Feb. 16.