White-tailed deer continue to be affected by EHD in some portions of the Clearwater Region

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunters are encouraged to explore new areas if their favorite hunting grounds have been impacted by EHD. With our lingering warm weather within the Clearwater Region, IDFG continues to see deer effected by disease. Fish and Game shares the concerns of many hunters regarding the recent outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in parts of the region, but the majority of the land area in the Clearwater Region has not been affected by EHD.

