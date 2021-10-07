Pastor's Notes: Making the ordinary extraordinary
Have you ever had exceptional moments with God where his presence was evident and, in that moment, it seemed like it was so easy to hear His voice? We long for those type of moments and many of us have had them, even many people who have walked away from the faith have had these types of moments. These are beautiful times where it seems God is just closer than normal and when we have these moments, we tend to make commitments and think to ourselves that this time we’ll truly live for God and that it’ll be easier now.www.clearwaterprogress.com
