CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pastor's Notes: Making the ordinary extraordinary

By Pastor Kevin Bingaman, of Valley View Nazarene
clearwaterprogress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever had exceptional moments with God where his presence was evident and, in that moment, it seemed like it was so easy to hear His voice? We long for those type of moments and many of us have had them, even many people who have walked away from the faith have had these types of moments. These are beautiful times where it seems God is just closer than normal and when we have these moments, we tend to make commitments and think to ourselves that this time we’ll truly live for God and that it’ll be easier now.

www.clearwaterprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
maplerivermessenger.com

PASTOR’S CORNER

“The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul.”. Psalm 23:1-3 NIV Amid the noisy clutter and clatter of everyday life, most of us long for peace and quiet. But even when the television, the radio and the smartphone have been turned off, we still have the problem of the voices in our heads clamoring for attention. What is a person to do?
RELIGION
NPR

Pastor T.L. Barrett's Five Decades Spent As A Current For Our Sails

"I grew into love of my music and of my ministry because it was actually a way out," says Pastor T.L. Barrett, Jr. in an interview with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly. Barrett, now 77 years old, recalls his difficult youth; as a teenager, he turned to songwriting to express himself. And 50 years ago, in the years following the Civil Rights movement, he released his classic album, Like a Ship (Without a Sail). The title track described how he was feeling at the time.
RELIGION
ncadvertiser.com

PASTOR'S PEN: The Great Divide

Can you believe what is going on right in front of our eyes? We can see the division between fellow Americans, families, and friends. In many cases it has been created by fear as it has raised its ugly head. We hear about it daily!. It is being suggested that...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
clearwaterprogress.com

LETTER: Seeking greater understanding

What most Seventh Day (Saturday) Sabbath keepers believe. Again, you do not have to believe as they do; but you must be doing the best you can, with what you understand, for the right reason, while seeking greater understanding of right principles. Friends, it always has been, and will continue...
RELIGION
theracquet.org

Pastor Ben Morris speaks about Common Ground’s “new normal”

No one walks alone at Common Ground. Known to most as by its shortened nickname Common Ground, LuMin at Common Ground is a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse ministry, and according to Pastor Ben Morris, a place for everyone. Pastor Morris begins his weekly worship on Sundays at 7:07 pm on the corner of 14th and Pine in the upstairs of Common Ground.
LA CROSSE, WI
INFORUM

Sellout crowd says goodbye to Fosston's 'Pastor Paul'

FOSSTON, Minn. — It was a sellout crowd at the Fosston baseball field. Many were wearing their favorite jerseys as the town said goodbye to a man who touched so many lives over the past four decades. "For me personally, that's where I get all my motivation from," said Macie...
FOSSTON, MN
pontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: A way to show encouragement through Jesus Christ

“I thank my God in all my remembrance of you, always in every prayer of mine for you all making my prayer with joy, thankful for your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now. And I am sure that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ. It is right for me to feel thus about you all, because I hold you in my heart, for you are all partakers with me of grace, both in my imprisonment and in the defense and confirmation of the gospel. For God is my witness, how I yearn for you all with the affection of Christ Jesus. And it is my prayer that your love may abound more and more, with knowledge and all discernment, so that you may approve what is excellent, and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ, filled with the fruits of righteousness which come through Jesus Christ, to the glory and praise of God.” Philippians 1:3-11.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#A Camp
sandiegouniontribune.com

First Congregational Church of Ramona’s new pastor is coming home

When the First Congregational Church of Ramona’s new pastor, the Rev. Wes Ellis, officially joins the church on Oct. 17, it will be a homecoming. Ellis, 35, his wife, Amanda, and two children, Henry and Bonnie, are coming from New Jersey, where he has been associate pastor at the First United Methodist Church of Toms River since 2016.
RAMONA, CA
upbeacon.com

Meet UP's only lay pastoral resident

Fields pastoral resident Amanda Hernandez Michalski stands outside her dorm. She is the first layperson to be given the role ever at UP. For most college students, summer break is spent catching up on some much needed rest or resume building through internships, jobs and classes. But for 23-year-old Amanda Hernandez Michalski, summers were spent living with the Congregation of St. Joseph of Carondelet to prepare for her life as a sister.
RELIGION
Herald-Dispatch

Local pastor is a steward of God's gift

Oftentimes it takes someone else pointing out to us that we are good at something for us to realize that we have a gift. For Pastor Jeff Davenport of Hurricane, that “someone” was his college English professor. “Dr. Betty Lou Waters at West Virginia Tech gave me a writing test...
HURRICANE, WV
Albany Herald

CREEDE HINSHAW: Pastors must manage church's competing interests

The Wall Street Journal (Sept. 30, Page A9) carried a lengthy article by Francis X. Rocca with this headline: Pope Faces Test of Authority on Two Fronts. The main thrust of the report concerned the competing conservative and liberal side of the worldwide Roman Catholic Church. There are dueling constituencies...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
pontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: Providing testimony is gaining strength

“And it is my prayer that your love may abound more and more, with knowledge and discernment, so that you may approve what is excellent, and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ, filled with the fruits of righteousness which come through Jesus Christ, to the glory and praise of God.” Philippians 1:9-11.
RELIGION
clearwaterprogress.com

LETTER: What makes you authority on right, wrong

Rebuttal to Mary Volmer’s article in last week’s newspaper. I would like to know what credentials you possess that make you such an authority on what is right and what is wrong, of who has a right to live and who is to die, of who has the right to print or not print letters received by this newspaper. In your last paragraph you state, “would be nice to get rid of these people.” Who are you? You pompous ass. You are a vile, evil, mean-spirited woman. You claim you recently lost a friend to Covid. I am truly sorry for your loss, considering that was probably your only friend. What would that friend think of your letter? Would your friend be proud of you? I think not.
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Get Off the Sideline

Keith Jones, Associate Pastor, First Baptist Church of Centralia. It’s football season and I am looking forward to being in the stands tonight to cheer on Centralia. That is where I want to be fan. I do not, however, want to be caught on the sidelines of my faith. Several years ago, Kyle Idelman, now Senior Pastor of Southeast Christian Church in Louisville, KY, wrote a book called Not a Fan. It was a well written, thoughtful book about how Christians participate (or don’t participate) in their walk with Christ. The message of that book has stuck with me through the years since I read it and it caused me to view the Christian life, particularly mine, in a different light. One thing that it did, was it made me realize that, like the book said, there are far too many people sitting on the sideline, just a spectator, not really participating. However, as I continue to look.
CENTRALIA, MO
Chesire Herald

Local Pastor Hoping To Make A Difference In Haiti

The island of Haiti is in crisis. In the past year, a devastating earthquake, Tropical Storm Grace, COVID-19, and the assassination of the Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7 has led to dire circumstances in the hometown – Les Cayes – of a Cheshire pastor and he is reaching out to his fellow neighbors for help.
WORLD
CBS Miami

Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged. The vandals even went to the extremes to...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
citywatchla.com

Pastor Who Said Floods are God’s Punishment for Homosexuality Arrested on Tarmac

Cave of Adullam Pastor Artur Pawlowski was taken into custody by police at the Calgary International Airport yesterday afternoon, returning from a speaking tour in the U.S. that included meeting Eric Trump and an appearance on Fox News. He was previously arrested this past May for allegedly violating pandemic restrictions...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Ponca City News

Ponca City Church welcomes new Children’s Pastor, Alexis Mitchell

Alexis Mitchell is the new children’s pastor with Ponca City Church. Mitchell accepted a two-year residency at Ponca City Church, coming from Life Pacific University in Virginia. LPU is an institution of biblical higher education existing for the transformational development of students into leaders prepared to serve God in the church, the workplace, and the world. Mitchell is in a program…
PONCA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy