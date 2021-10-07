CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

MVSD’s new web site, app will assist with emergency updates; ‘Trying to keep kids in school’

clearwaterprogress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELK CITY — “We’re doing everything we can to keep kids in school,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said at the Sept. 20 board meeting in Elk City. Fiske mentioned many surrounding schools having to shut down due to more COVID-19 illness in students, as well as...

www.clearwaterprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

School nurses talk about keeping healthy kids in the classroom

School nurses talk about keeping healthy kids in the classroom. 1-on-1 Conversation with Idalou Wildcats Football Head Coach Jeff Lofton. Help is available if you're behind on your utilities bill. Lubbock gets 20 new recycling bins. Kelsee passes the mic. Vulture slams into Oklahoma trooper's car on highway. Prep Sports...
LUBBOCK, TX
heraldstandard.com

More bus drivers, testing aims to keep kids in school

The Pennsylvania departments of Education, Health, and Transportation on Thursday addressed the ongoing bus driver shortage, and provided updates on the anticipated rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 and COVID testing in schools. Across Pennsylvania, students are excited to be back in the classroom, learning and growing...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvsd#Cves#Chartwells
NBC4 Columbus

Local superintendent advocates for change to quarantine requirements to keep kids in school

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)–A local superintendent is urging the state to consider revising its quarantine policy for k through 12 students. This is after the New Albany Plains Local Schools superintendent said they’ve had hundreds of quarantines, but few resulting in positive COVID cases. Superintendent Michael Sawyers said he’s made this request to the governor […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
Santa Cruz Sentinel

‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Youth advisers try to keep play alive while keeping kids safe

SANTA CRUZ — As kids are easing back into in-person school, many are excited to resume their after-school activities. In light of consistently recorded COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz County and across the state, however, those kids and their coaches are encouraged to follow the recently issued youth sports and activities guidelines from the Health Services Agency (HSA).
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Concord Monitor

School nurses: COVID-19 testing key to keeping kids in class

With cold and flu season fast approaching, local school nurses say COVID-19 testing is key to helping keep kids in class and maintaining a healthy and safe environment for all students and staff. And on some area campuses, that testing is even being offered on-site. Current guidance from the state...
KEENE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Health Services
Vacaville Reporter

Dixon school board to discuss site emergency response plans

How schools plan to responds to any emergency situation on campus will be just one topic presented at Thursday’s Dixon school board meeting. By law, schools are required to submit safety plans to ensure that their campuses are prepared for emergencies that may arise on campus. The California Department of Education has a checklist that schools are required to meet.
DIXON, CA
Reporter

Pennsylvania school principals issue statement: Keep kids safe and in school

The Pennsylvania Principals Association represents nearly 3,500 principals, assistant principals, directors, supervisors, and other administrators across the commonwealth. Our members lead elementary, middle, and high schools, while others work in central offices that serve the needs of every student in their school district. Some of our members have chosen to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

Paterson Public Schools Announce Plan To Improve Meal Quality In Response To Viral Photos

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Paterson Public Schools have announced a plan to improve the nutrition and quality of meals provided to students. Parents have posted pictures on social media of what students are being served. The complaints have been pouring in since the new school year began. Photos show lunches being served at Paterson Public Schools. (Credit: Darnell Medley-Stokes) The superintendent says the district will hold three meetings with food service administrators and provide training to cafeteria workers. READ MORE:Photos Of Lunches Served At Paterson Schools Show Mystery Meats, Puny Portions “I’m also requiring our food service department to ensure that every student is provided a complete meal. That means they have a protein, a bread, a fruit, a vegetable and milk to make sure every student’s nutritional needs are met,” Superintendent Eileen Shafer said. The Board of Education has also ordered the district to conduct an assessment of its food services program and report the findings.
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy